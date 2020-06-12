June 12, 1970
Two Cadillac youths plan to spend 26 days this summer participating in the Outward Bound program in Colorado. Peter Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Norman Smith, of 218 Huron Place, and his cousin, John Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. John J. Smith of 418 E. Chapin St., plan to leave about mid-July for the 26-day program. Both are 17 and will be seniors in the fall in Cadillac High School. They saw information on the program in a national magazine and picked up the "challenge." The program includes work in mountain rescue, rock climbing, mountaineering, emergency techniques, leadership exercises and expeditioning. Each course has a high rappel, three-day solo, marathon, climb of a high peak and, without an instructor, a final expedition. The Colorado Outward Bound program is held in the Colorado Rockies, with 14,000-foot peaks, alpine meadows, forests of aspen and spruce, glacial lakes and cascading streams. Peter and John are members of First Presbyterian Church and both hold summer jobs, Peter, with his father in construction work and John, as a stock boy in the A and P store. Peter plays on the Viking football, basketball and golf squads and he likes to go hunting and "some" fishing.
June 12, 1995
Warmer weather is a natural draw for people to head outside, but Cadillac police are prepared to enforce a curfew for teenagers out past their bed time. A rash of vandalism in the downtown area early last summer prompted police to buckle down on a curfew ordinance designed to stem loitering in downtown Cadillac. The Michigan Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of curfew laws shortly after Cadillac police began enforcing it. Police deemed their enforcement successful in an effort to keep kids off the street. "Basically it's just a summertime thing," said Community Services Officer Matt Wohlfeill. "During the school year, kids are busy. Warm weather brings people out." The city's curfew ordinance makes it unlawful for kids under age 16 to loiter on city streets, alleys or parks after 10:15 p.m. June 1-Aug. 31 and after 9:15 p.m. Sept. 1-May 31. Juveniles ticketed for violating the curfew are reprimanded to Probate Court. Police issued few violations last year, Wohlfeill said. "We use that enforcement very sparingly," he said. "It's not like we blanket the city and kick kids off the street." For example, teens leaving the Cadillac Area Teen Center on their way home will not be ticketed, Wohlfeill said. Teens warned more than once will, he said. "If you're heading from Point A to Point B, and you're not causing any trouble, there won't be a problem," he said. "The repeat offenders and the outlandish cases — like an 11 or 12 year old out at 3 a.m. — are a problem. There's no reason for that — it's foolish and a lack of parental responsibility. (The ordinance) is another tool we have to use." The curfew does not affect teens 16 and older because they are considered adults, Wohlfeill said. "The sidewalks are open to the public and as long as there's no violation, it's their constitutional right if they want to stay out all night," Wohlfeill said. Loitering is not illegal, he said. "Loitering is a term a lot of people use, but there's really no such thing in Michigan," Wohlfeill said. "If I want to stand downtown 48 hours in a row, I can do that. If I'm disorderly or disturbing the peace, that's illegal."
