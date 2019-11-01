Nov. 1, 1919
The Hallowe’en frolic of the two “Y’s‘ which was held in the YMCA building last evening was attended by about 300 young people. The building was prettily decorated with appropriate hangings and streamers of yellow and black crepe paper were festooned from the chandeliers and hangings. Group games under the direction of Miss Mable English, secretary of the YWCA and Physical Director Vincent of the “YM‘ were featured in the gymnasium, and dignity was thrown to the breezes, while everyone enjoyed the party. A fortune-telling witch was safely ensconced in a “cavern‘ in the lobby of the “Y‘ and dispensed information impartially to all who came. One of the best things seen at a Hallowe’en party in some years were the living skeletons, which inhabited the bowling alleys. These skeletons wore black clothing on which bones were painted with luminous paint. This paint glowed with a spectral appearance which was very uncanny. The threat to throw all who fainted into the swimming pool, kept the ladies from being overcome with horror. Refreshments of doughnuts and coffee were served in the “Y‘ dining room.
Nov. 1, 1969
Area law enforcement officials were pleasantly surprised by the behavior of the trick or treaters in the Cadillac vicinity Friday night. The City Police Department reported that they had received only two complaints of egg throwing and one complaint of firecrackers. Other than that there was no activity brought to the attention of police. One man left his car parked off Mitchell Street from 5:30 p.m. Friday until early this morning and reported that he didn’t even have a smudge on his car, although he had been concerned when he parked in the location. Most storekeepers were not faced with the waxing and soapings that were apparent in other communities Friday night. A city police officer remarked, “It was a remarkably quiet evening for Halloween. The kids were VERY well behaved.‘
Nov. 1, 1994
Besides the occasional “trick or treat!‘ all was reported quiet by area police agencies Halloween night. Police officials in Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties reported no Halloween-related problems Monday night. But, Cadillac police spent much of the day investigating vandalism that apparently occurred on Sunday night — Devil’s Night. Earlier Monday, area police were beginning investigations of damage done over the weekend and on Devil’s Night (Sunday). “Gang symbols‘ were spray-painted in blue on the west side of McKinley School and also on the Mitchell Corporation building on River Street in Cadillac. Cadillac police also continued to investigate incidents Friday and Saturday nights in which car windows were broken out by a blunt object or shot out with what appeared to be a BB gun. Several residences were also damaged by spray paint or were pelted with eggs. Police have leads on both the damage and graffiti incidents, said Matt Wohlfeill, community services officer.
