Sept. 30, 1921
“Al” Wolgast fought a draw with “Art” Madden of Buffalo in the Ionia Armory last night, just six years ago to the day that his older brother, “Ad” former world’s champion, knocked out the Milwaukee pug. While “Ad” got credit for the k.o. in his Ionia fight, he was slipping fast, but the latest member of Cadillac’s famous fighting family to enter the ring, although he merely had a shade on his man, shows great promise. The shifty lightweights worked 10 three-minute rounds for the Ionia matchmaker-referee, Guy Cone, both being under 130 pounds. The only mark on either boy was a closing cut on Madden which Wolgast cuffed in the eighth round. It was beginning to trouble its owner as the bout ended. While Wolgast landed the most real blows there was little to choose between the boys and Grand Rapids papers gave Madden the edge. The crowd rendered this verdict in its cheers after the fight but this was because Wolgast, by his clever covering, kept his opponent from doing much damage. Carrying the battle to his man most of the way, Wolgast was boring in constantly but he didn’t put over as much in fighting as he was able to land against Spealman and Troy. As the preliminary bouts on the Ionia card were all lively affairs in which the lads made up in lusty slugging what they lacked in science, the crowd was keyed for action and failed to appreciate properly the more finished boxing of the boys in the main event. Since Madden had not so close a cover as Wolgast he caught the sympathy of the crowd in the latter rounds when he tried to get Al to open up. Billy Randall of Kalamazoo, Spealman’s manager, handled Madden. Phil LaMonde was in the Cadillac boy’s corner with Jimmy Flynn. It was a good clean bout. The two lads were feeling each other out. Madden is an older and more experienced boy than Wolgast but this made the latter’s showing all the more credible. Mayor Fred W. Green of Ionia, former Cadillac resident, was host to Cadillac fans who attended the bout.
Sept. 30, 1971
Plans to construct a salt storage building at Manton were discussed Wednesday at the Wexford County Road Commission meeting. Storage buildings were built in past years at Cadillac and Mesick. The county has purchased land across from the County Garage at Manton for the new building. About 400 tons of salt will be stored there for use on state roads in the Manton area this winter, it was reported. The engineer is drawing up specifications for a building and this will be advertised. Bids on the structure will be opened at the Oct. 13 commission meeting, officials said. In other business, fuel oil was purchased from Standard Oil after a bid of 14.4 cents per gallon was accepted. The fuel oil will be used for diesel equipment and for heating one of the county garages, it was reported.
Sept. 30, 1996
Judy Hudson says she appreciates the concern of Cadillac residents and wants to clear any rumors circulating about her leaving. Hudson, who accepted an assignment in Grand Rapids, said she did not leave because of health reasons. Her whereabouts was the subject of several letters to the editor of the Cadillac Evening News. “I am very embarrassed about what has been done to the people of Cadillac and to myself,” Hudson said. “To the people of Cadillac it seems I dropped off the map. Leaving Cadillac was not my idea, as it was alleged.” Hudson said she was told to go to Traverse City for about two weeks when she asked for a “detail” in Indianapolis to be closer to her family because of an illness. After her detail in Indianapolis was completed she was offered the position in Grand Rapids as well as the opportunity to return to Cadillac. “I am thinking about returning to Cadillac very, very hard,” Hudson said. “I haven’t made up my mind. The main thing is to get my reputation cleared. I still haven’t ruled out coming back to Cadillac. I will have to think about that and pray over that for a while and see what happens.” U.S. Postal Service media coordinator Paul Webber said Hudson is still the official Post master in Cadillac. “I have been trying to write an open letter of apology to the citizens of Cadillac, but I have had to deal with a lot of changes in my life,” Hudson said. Hudson said she was not happy that no official word of her status with the Postal Service was given to Cadillac residents. Hudson confirmed that she did file a complaint with the Postal Service’s Equal Employment Opportunity department. “I feel discriminated against,” Hudson said. “I am not at liberty to go into more detail.” Findings of the EEO investigation should be announced in about two weeks, Hudson said. “Things were said that absolutely were not true,” Hudson said. “After 30 years of credible service that is unacceptable.”
