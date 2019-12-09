Dec. 9, 1919
Cadillac has effected a settlement with the company which bonded John T. Thompson, former city treasurer, now serving a sentence in Marquette for embezzling city funds, and the shortage account which has stood on the city books for years is being written off today. There was a total of $4,922.43 of city funds missing when the auditors finally completed the complicated task of unraveling the various funds. The city compromised $1,261.58 of this amount and accepted a check for $3,660.85 from the Maryland Casualty Company. City officials believe their course is a wise one. Had they gone to trial the company, being a foreign corporation would no doubt take the case to Grand Rapids. The city would have to hire its auditing expert at $25 a day and have many witnesses from Cadillac on hand. It was figured that it would cost $2,000 to try the case. Items which were waived by the city were $289 from the cemetery fund. This was the value of missing deeds. Thompson denied taking this money. He said he had given deeds to people who promised to pay him later. The city had no proof on this item which would hold the bonding company. The school shortage of $463.95 also had to be waived as there was some question as to whether the bond covered this branch of Thompson’s duties. The Board of Education at its last meeting provided for bonding the city treasurer, who is also treasurer of the school board, for $5,000.
Dec. 9, 1969
Almost as an afterthought Monday afternoon, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners named Harry McNitt as its 1970 chairman in spite of a cloud hovering over the legality of such action at this time. Members of the board weren’t certain and County Clerk Harold Lund could not quickly find legal reference setting the time for the board to elect its chairman. On the chance that this election is stipulated for January, board members went ahead with naming McNitt then labeled it a “nomination‘ to be confirmed in January. This nomination was completed now to allow the new chairman time to deliberate appointments to the board’s nine committees for announcement at the January reorganization meeting. McNitt, representing Haring and Clam Lake townships, has served the past year as chairman pro tem and won the new appointment as the only nominee with the clerk instructed to cast a unanimous ballot. He is allowed to name his own pro tem successor as well as the committee members.
Dec. 9, 1994
A Castaic real estate agent testified Wednesday that she was kidnapped at gunpoint by a Cadillac man who had asked to see homes in a remote area. The woman said Timothy Daniel Shue drew a gun and ordered her to raise her hands on June 29 as she was showing a home in Val Verde, 35 miles northwest of downtown of Los Angeles. “All of a sudden I heard, and maybe saw out of the corner of my eye, a quick movement or motion from him,‘ Harrington testified. “I turned. He had a gun pointed at me and said, ‘Put your hands up.’‘ Shue, 38, faces a possible sentence of life in prison if convicted of kidnapping. The victim was found tied up in a Gila Bend, Arizona, hotel room two days after the alleged abduction. Shue was arrested on July 1 in a topless bar in Ogden, Utah. Authorities contend that Shue is a serial rapist who abducted the woman after a two-month crime spree that began in Michigan and involved sexual assaults in three states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.