Dec. 20, 1919
Providing hard times, prohibition, and other unrests throughout the country do not decrease the demand for ice, local ice houses will undoubtedly have a profitable year through the sale of the cooling blocks. This is predicted because of the fact that the ice in Lake Cadillac is now attaining a great thickness for this early time in the winter. The thickness at several places in the lake is in excess of eight inches, while during January and February of the 1919 “joke winter‘ the ice was but three inches. And, unlike last year local concerns are pleased with the clearness and strength of it. The below zero weather of the past week has had much to do with making the ice solid. The annual harvest a year ago commenced after Christmas and the ice that was harvested failed to come halfway to the standard. Local ice men say that cutting will be completely this year in a comparatively short time when once started.
CORRECTION: This today in history item from 1919 mistakenly ran on Oct. 21.
Dec. 20, 1969
Cadillac’s first artificial kidney recipient is “an ideal patient,‘ according to a report Friday afternoon from Dr. John Peirce, director of the chronic dialysis program at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. Contrary to some recent local reports, Jack Harrison is “progressing very well‘ and has undergone “no major problems‘ since he began training on the kidney machine about a month ago, Dr. Peirce said. Last week Harrison was transferred from the hospital machine to his personal machine, which is generally the same type as the hospital’s. The final few weeks will be spent mostly becoming intimately acquainted with his own machine and testing it to be certain there are “no buts‘ in any of the mechanical, electrical, fluid, heating or monitoring systems, Dr. Pierce said. Monday Mrs. Harrison is to join him for what is known as the “solo fight‘ of the training program. They will be staying in a hospital-owned house across the street from the CDU unit and with direct telephone connections. Harrison will be training his wife in operation of the machine. Dr. Peirce explained that there is no danger of “rejection‘ by the system to an artificial kidney, as there might be in a transplant. However, there are minor adverse reactions which may be caused by one of the many areas involved in the machine — for instance, if the water supply were improperly treated, it could cause a fever or minor complications. Harrison represents “our patient to go home in the shortest period of time after beginning the training here,‘ Dr. Peirce said.
Dec. 20, 1994
The City of Cadillac’s civil suit against an adult bookstore is headed to the Michigan Court of Appeals. The City Council unanimously approved the appeal after minimal discussion at its meeting Monday night. The city filed the lawsuit in October against Mitchell Street News and Video, formerly Cadillac News and Video, and owner James Olsafsky. The civil suit asked for a court trial and jury verdict to decide if 1,000 magazines and videos seized by city police from the store were obscene, thereby applying a “contemporary community standard.‘ On Dec. 2, Circuit Judge Charles Corwin dismissed the lawsuit, citing constitutional issues. He said he could not prohibit distribution of obscene materials before a jury determined if they were obscene. There is no question that the state appeals court will hear the case, said City Attorney David McCurdy. The city attorney’s office argues that the appeals court already ruled the civil obscenity statute is constitutional in the March 1994 case of Wayne County Prosecutor vs. Olsafsky. That case involved the brother of the Cadillac bookstore owner.
