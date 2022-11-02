Today in history: Cadillac ready to sell H.L Green building

Nov. 2, 1932
A dual act of generosity involving the same sum of money has been enacted in Cadillac. The facts are as follows: Some years ago, Major Ralph J. Teetor told his fellow Legion members that if he ever obtained his state bonus he would donate it to the post building fund. At that time the status of his state bonus was uncertain, inasmuch as he enlisted in Muskegon, and gave his father’s home in Indiana as his residence of record. It has taken the intervening years to establish the legality of Mr. Teetor’s Michigan claim and recently he received a check for $300. Tuesday night at the Legion meeting, Mr. Teetor redeemed his original pledge and gave the check to the post. The post recently was given a 10-year lease on its present quarters from the city and thus with the problem of a building settled for the near future, with his approval, Mr. Teetor’s check was unanimously voted to the Welfare Union, which is making its annual canvass for funds at this time.
Nov. 2, 1972
Very little “new” information was offered Wednesday night during an open forum on a proposed new high school in the Cadillac Area Public Schools but some additional detail was included in points emphasized during the past few months. CAPS Supt. William D. Smith moderated the panel, fielding questions from the floor audience of nine people and a radio listening audience. The forum was broadcast live over a local radio station. Gary Knapp of WATT radio monitored the floor audience to provide a microphone for the questions. Some of the information brought out in the answers included: The new building will include 220,000 square feet and the cost per foot has been estimated at about $25; one mill in the CAPS district nets $63,000 and it is felt this will be adequate to cover operating costs of the new high school, Smith said. Costs have been estimated at between $50,000 and $60,000, he added.
Nov. 2, 1997
A former department store purchased and renovated by Cadillac appears likely to be sold on a land contract basis for $395,000. The city council will hold a public hearing to amend city code, permitting the sale of the H.L. Green Building, 105-111 S. Mitchell, at its regular meeting Monday. The city purchased the building in June 1994, three years after the H.L. Green Department store closed its doors. Division into three condominium units was deeded in July 1995. The city has rented the units while advertising the building for sale. Current tenants are JD’s Sport Shop, NBD Bank and Julie Ann Fabrics. “We’re very pleased,” said Downtown Development Authority Director Precia Emmons. “It has been a very worthwhile effort.” Both Emmons and city manager Pete Stalker agreed that the project had been a key component in maintaining the integrity of the downtown area, not only by preventing blight, but by creating room for expansion.
