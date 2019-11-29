Nov. 29, 1919
Mr. and Mrs. James Payne, of 425 Howard St., and other Wexford County residents are interested in the search for a Grand Rapids man who is believed to have been in service. The missing man is a cousin of Mr. Payne. Mrs. Marie Payne, of Grand Rapids, has five sons. Four were in service. The other, Olaf Payne, has been missing three years and is believed to have enlisted. The missing son was a real estate operator in the Upper Peninsula. His name appeared in a list of army recruits and since that time the family have missed the frequent letters he used to send. No word has come since the war broke out. Arthur Payne, veteran of the Spanish-American war and 18 months' service in the Philippines. Wesley H. Payne, formerly of the United States coast guard and Charles T. Payne, also served in the great war. Of her son Charles, who was wounded with the 357th infantry, Mrs. Payne has received a letter of commendation from Maj. Curtis Bland, under whom he served with the medical corps of that unit. "I am happy to have been associated with your son in the service," the major wrote in part. "He was a valuable man — fine and brave and so capable that whatever he did was done so well that I had to give it no further thought. He went through hell time and again and always came back with a smile — even when he lost his little finger and dressed the wound himself. I shall always feel sorry he did not get the D.S.C, for he deserved it."
Nov. 29, 1969
Mr. and Mrs. Gerald V. Bostick have announced the grand opening of their newly purchased store, to be known as the Bostick Clothing Store, starting Wednesday and continuing through Saturday. Hours for the opening will be Wednesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 pm. and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mr. and Mrs. Bostick will be operating the business. The store was purchased in July of this year from Sidney Korn, who with his parents had operated a Variety Store for 45 years. The Bosticks announce the store has been completely remodeled and redecorated, both inside and out. There has been new fixtures installed as well as new furniture and air conditioning. All the old stock has been sold and the new stock of merchandise including footwear will care for the entire family.
Nov. 29, 1994
Cadillac officials are considering a recount of the city population that could bring in more funding for city projects. A study to determine if that is a worthwhile project is among short- and long-term goals approved by the city council. A "mid-term" census recount would determine how much the city has grown since the official U.S. Census taken in 1990. City staff are conducting a preliminary study before going ahead with the project. The count would have to be contracted with the Michigan Secretary of State office, said City Manager Robert Hamilton. Local people would then be hired to take the count, with oversight by the Secretary of State or the U.S. Census Bureau. "If we do it, and we come up with 15 percent more population than what the census indicated, that will become our official census," Hamilton said. The preliminary study is to determine if the city could recoup the cost of the recount. If the population has increased enough, the city will gain in funding. "All of our revenue sharing and much of our major street funding is tied to a formula based on population," Hamilton said. The city council must still approve funding for specific projects within the list of goals, once details of those projects have been worked out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.