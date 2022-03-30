March 30, 1922
The Chamber of Commerce committee on utility rates approves of the proposed terms of settlement as finally outlined in the revokable ordinance on which Cadillac voters will pass next Monday. “The City Commission has handled this matter in a most satisfactory manner,” said George G. Brown, chairman of the committee, in discussing the matter today. “They have given the company only $800 more than the committee suggested. This is on residence rates and certainly is a reasonable step as it saves an intricate revision of the individual items for this class of service by making the matter one of a flat percentage. “On the other hand, the city has been granted additional and unexpected concessions by the company which seem to more than compensate for this $800 item. The company has signed away its right to charge a 15-cent electric rate, has agreed to cut its electric rates still farther here if a reduction from its standard 9-6-3 rate is made elsewhere in Michigan, has guaranteed a reduction in water rates whenever its return equals six per cent, has extended the sprinkling limit and given the city free street water. “This settlement appears to be advantageous for the city to accept at this time. It is a revokable ordinance, and the city commission can repeal it at a moment’s notice, if desired. “The Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce, for whom this committee acted, endorse the proposed ordinance and believe it should be ratified by a decisive vote next Monday.” L.J. Deming, another member of the committee, is of the same frame of mind. “I believe this is the best bargain which Cadillac can make,” he said. Henry Knowlton, the third member of the committee, was out of the city but is known by his associates to favor the terms as finally agreed upon and to be supporting the passage of the ordinance. Mayor James Johnston and his administration are strongly in favor of the ordinance, which is expected to pass by a unanimous vote next week Thursday, if the voters ratify it, as expected, on Monday.
March 30, 1972
A “regular user” of Mackinaw Trail, a Cadillac resident has petitioned the Wexford County Road Commission to turn a section of the route from M-115 north to the trail’s intersection with U.S. 131 into a “scenic trail.” Cadillac High School teacher Bryce Alger has requested the commission to establish a “Mackinaw Scenic Trail,” prohibit through truck traffic on the route and establish a 45-mph speed limit for that stretch of the roadway. Awaiting a full commission staff, the Wexford County Road Commission tentatively has planned to discuss the request at an April 5 meeting, Secretary Manager Gene Prevost said. Alger has maintained that poor visibility, poor entrances from surrounding properties, truck traffic, speed conditions and other unfavorable factors exist along the route. “The idea to post a speed limit might be a good one, but there are not that many trucks that use that route anyway,” District Law Enforcement Officer Willis Copeland of the Department of Natural Resources commented on the idea. Copeland works at DNR district headquarters on Mackinaw Trail. “There isn’t that much traffic where I live now,” Mrs. Don Rice, one resident of Mackinaw Trail said. However, “it’s dangerous and there is a lot of speeding,” another resident of the Trail said. The route is heavily used by traffic but trucks seldom use that stretch of the way, Michigan State Police officers at the Cadillac Post commented. Police blame most crashes that occur there on the failure of drivers to adjust the speed of their vehicles to road conditions. If the speed limit on the route is to be changed, it must be processed first through the Michigan State Police at Traverse City, Prevost acknowledged. At any rate, the Wexford County Road Commission will weigh the merits of the request at the next meeting.
March 30, 1997
Even well before a ground-breaking ceremony, those planning the expansion of the Wexford County Ice Arena are sure of at least one thing. They do not want to model it after Cheboygan’s arena. “The roof fell in last week,” said county commissioner Bob Reddy, who also serves as recreation and building committee chairman. Apparently ice build-up combined with water damage caused the roof to collapse.
While Wexford is nowhere near approving roof plans, there were plenty of problems to contend with Thursday during a recreation committee meeting. Pat Birtles, the project's architect, presented the group with a list of cost revisions estimated at $213,700. Original cost for phase one of the three-part project has been estimated at $1.1 million. If county commissioners approved all seven line items within Birtles' revised budget, it would push costs to $1.314 million. However, when construction bids are received, a low bidder could bring the project cost back to its original figure.
