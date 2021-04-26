April 26, 1921
A warning has been received in Cadillac from several cities regarding a group of three women who now are covering Michigan in the interest of “Child Conservation‘ which is said to be nothing more than a cleverly covered book agent scheme. Local child welfare organizations are formed, the purpose of which is to get women to sign up for about $50 worth of books that are worth less than one-tenth that sum according to an investigation made in various other cities. Marshall, Monroe, Ionia and other cities have recently been “worked‘ by the promoters. Better books on child welfare work can be obtained free from the Department of Labor at Washington or the Michigan Department of Health, it is said, and local women’s clubs now organized in every city are able to handle all the functions of the high-sounding new organization. In some cities where these were formed the groups already have broken up soon after the promoters left. But the members still face heavy payments for the books. The promoters come into a city get the names of several leading club women and make a whirlwind canvass of the community unloading all the books they can regardless of the ability of the purchasers to buy. Before slipping away with their rich reward they help purchasers of the books to form a “club.‘ The matter has been brought to the attention of one state organization which soon is expected to carry on quite a campaign of exposure through wide publicity. Opponents of the plan claim that under the guise of social welfare work these promoters are selling some very cheap books at an exorbitant price. With recent financial conditions making the book agents who sell to men up against it, enterprising publishing houses thus are finding that women are easy picking and through the clever cloak mentioned are reaping a golden harvest in Michigan at this time.
April 26, 1971
Wexford County will have private ambulance service May 1 but all ambulances may be county-owned, James Gibson, chairman of the Wexford County Board of Commissioners, said today. Agreement was reached earlier this month for David Orttel, operator of PDQ Ambulance Service in Lenawee County, to establish an ambulance service in Wexford County. Gibson said the original agreement called for Orttel to provide three ambulances. County commissioners agreed to provide two used, standby ambulances, which have been purchased from two funeral directors. Gibson said today that commissioners were “considering‘ buying two four-patient ambulances and leasing them to Orttel. Gibson said Orttel had run into “some problems.‘ He added that the county would have “better control‘ with county-owned ambulances. The initial cost to the county would be higher, he said, but the county would receive a return through a lease agreement. Orttel, 28, has operated the ambulance service in Lenawee County for 16 months on a fees-only basis, the same kind of financial arrangement he has with Wexford County No subsidy will be provided by the county although space will be provided for the service at the Wexford County Jail. Six full-time ambulance personnel will operate the service, plus part-time personnel, Orttel said previously. Gibson said today that Orttel has been interviewing prospective employees in Cadillac. Wexford County funeral directors will go out of the ambulance business May 1.
April 26, 1996
A plan to make fun on the ice for area residents and put money in county coffers is creating division and questions on the Wexford County board. The commissioners’ debate at a work session pulled in longstanding issues: Could the Wexford Civic Arena be self-supporting without an ice rink at the same site? Should the county expect the same from an ice arena? Would an investment in a rink be fair to all residents of the county? And what other projects could vie for county funds? A citizens’ recreation committee recommends the county build an ice rink adjacent to the civic arena. Bob Reddy, head of the board’s recreation committee, presented the plan to the full board. The board is scheduled to vote on the plan at its meeting May 1. The new south wing to the arena would cost an estimated $1.3 million. Reddy favors the new building because it eliminates conflicts between ice users and non-ice users at the facility. He also estimates it would be cheaper in the long run because there would be no costs for converting an ice arena to a dry floor area. Other commissioners approved of the $936,272 option to extend the civic arena building east to make a full ice rink on the existing gymnasium floor. The ice could be covered for use during non-ice events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.