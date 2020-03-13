March 13, 1920
Improvements recently made to the interior of the Seegmiller Brothers grocery makes this store one of the cleanest and most convenient places of business in Cadillac. The rear partition has been moved forward for about one third of the space formerly occupied and this feature makes the stock space much more compact than before. It is possible to serve the customers of the store with a minimum of walking about. This adds to the speed of handling goods and avoids waiting during busy periods. The butter cases and refrigerator have been moved forward in line with the new partition and every inch of woodwork has been newly finished. The counters were scraped to the grain and filled, then finished with a heavy coat of transparent varnish, resembling glass. The wallpaper section has been remodeled. Heretofore the extra stock was kept on a shelf in the front of the store and in many cases the paper was adversely affected by the heat and dryness. The wallpaper surplus has been moved to the rear of the store and the front section is equipped with a show space, where paper may be selected in comfort.
March 13, 1970
That the voting age should be lowered was the opinion of 15 of 22 people interviewed in Cadillac this morning. “A lot of the young kids know more about government than older people,‘ said Orrin Crosby of 825 Wheeler St., father of a 21-year-old son. “It’s a good idea,‘ said Gene Keelean of 201 Granite St. “I was interested in politics when I was in high school,‘ said Keelean. “But I lost interest during the three-year waiting period.‘ “They might as well vote,‘ said George Johnson of Merritt. “The whole country is in such bad condition, it can’t get much worse.‘ “I was as well informed at 18 as I am now,‘ said Jack Jorgensen of Manton. “Kids are maturing faster, and they’re better informed and educated than they used to be.‘ “They’re more advanced now than they used to be,‘ said Pearl McKenzie of Falmouth. “They’re expected to make a living or go to college when they’re 18, so they should vote.‘ Ira E. Sandelius of 1687 Lake Mitchell Drive, and father of five children, supported lowering the voting age but said it should be done gradually. “The best comment I heard on the question,‘ said Sandelius, “was what my daughter said when she was 18.‘ “’Dad,’ she said, ‘why put it way down to 18 — that puts it on high school level. Why not lower it to 20 first, and see if that works.’‘ “If the voting age is lowered,‘ Sandelius added, “then the age of real responsibility must also be lowered. It would be a contradiction,‘ he said, “to allow them to have a voice in making laws when they are not bound to those laws.‘ The oldest and the youngest interviewed, 14-year-old Mar Phetteplace of Lake City, and Ed Chattock of Mason, 76, were against lowering the voting age. “I didn’t vote until I was 21,‘ said Chattock, “and things haven’t changed that much.‘
March 13, 1995
The city of Cadillac has joined a lawsuit that asks for more than $3.5 million in damages from the general partner at the Beaver Cadillac power plant, and seeks removal of the general partner. At issue are the cost of wood fuel supplied to produce power for sale to Consumer’s Power Company, and a 1993 tax payment on the facility. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court pits five limited partners in the wood-fired power plants operation against a fellow partner that still holds a 49% interest. Joining Cadillac in the suit are Kysor Industrial Corporation, CLB Consulting, Inc., Townsend and Bottum, Inc. and HaVan Limited Partnership. Named as defendants are: Beaver-Cadillac G.P., Inc., Beaver Plant Operations and Alternative Energy, Inc. The city of Cadillac owns an 8.08% interest in the plant and a share in its profits, largely based on its donation of industrial park and for the plant. City Manager Robert Hamilton referred inquiries to the plaintiff’s primary attorney, Lee Silver of Grand Rapids. The suit charges that the three defendant corporations did not fulfill the terms of their contract with limited partners including the city. The lawsuit claims that the limited partners paid higher costs related to the power plant, because of actions or inaction by the three defendant companies.
