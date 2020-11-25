Nov. 25, 1920
Felix H.H. Flynn, county clerk, has received records, blanks and everything necessary for the issuance of state automobile licenses except the plates. These are expected in time for putting out plates in this section early in December. County clerks in all parts of the state will have supplies of plates this year as a result of the popularity of such branch offices inaugurated last year by Coleman C. Vaughan, secretary of state.
Nov. 25, 1970
A Cadillac serviceman will share Thanksgiving dinner with President and Mrs. Nixon. Stanley Garn, 23, a Navy hospital corpsman stationed at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland, is one of many servicemen President Nixon and his wife have invited for Thanksgiving dinner. Garn, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stewart Garn of RR 3 Cadillac, graduated from Cadillac High School in 1964 and received his bachelor of arts degree from Spring Arbor College near Jackson in 1968. He taught for one year at Spring Arbor and joined the Navy in 1970. He was an honor graduate from the Navy's Corpsman school and is now slated to attend physical therapy school at Bethesda. He is married to the former Janet Moon of Spring Arbor.
Nov. 25, 1995
More volunteers and donations will be needed to make the Cadillac All Sports Park a reality, organizers said, but the project got off to a good start with a dedication ceremony this week. Representatives presented to the park committee symbolic checks for $61,000 raised by the Cadillac Gus Macker committee and $82,000 raised in the past two annual Rotary Club auctions. The CASA-WISE Sports Park Committee bought the 50 vacant acres at the site for about $50,000, a good price made possible because the owners favored the project, said committee co-chair Gary Hagen. Once the final layout of the park is complete, the committee will begin a major community fund-raising project to complete construction of six baseball fields, seven soccer fields of various sizes and a refrigerated ice rink, he said. Future plans may include outdoor basketball courts, a tennis court, or a volleyball court. Later additions may include viewing areas for the ball fields, pedestrian walkways and picnic areas, the committee announced in a newsletter. The design will allow for the park to be completed in stages, so that each area can be used as soon as it is finished, said committee member Mark Smathers. The 50-acre parcel is now in Haring Township, but organizers said they hope it will be annexed to the city of Cadillac, and that the city will extend water and sewer service to the site and help with police, fire and maintenance costs. The park would be maintained and operated under the auspices of Cadillac Area Community Schools with assistance from the Cadillac All Sports Association and Wexford Ice Skating Enterprises.
