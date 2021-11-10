Nov. 10, 1921
Dr. A.M. Hume, medical officer with the government clean-up squad here to assist service men, inspected the county sanitarium this forenoon and repeated his previous statement that the institution is the best one of its size in the state. “The sanitarium is absolutely satisfactory,” said Dr. Hume, “and with the new equipment serves the intended needs in a highly efficient manner. The place is remarkably well kept, also.” The clean-up squad heard claims from 13 service men Wednesday. Five of the applications were original claims. Nine men were given physical examinations, one recommended for treatment and one hospitalized. One applicant asked for reinstatement of his insurance and four applied for vocational training. Compensation complaints were heard from 12 men and two miscellaneous claims were filled. The squad has been ordered to cease work on Armistice Day but the members of the group have consented to work from 4 to 6 p.m. in case there are men who could not get before the squad any other time. The Wexford County Chapter of the Red Cross has agreed to compensate the stenographer who is assisting the squad. The stenographer was employed by the Legion but the Red Cross has kindly consented to relieve the Legion of the financial obligation.
Nov. 10, 1971
Cadillac West and Cadillac Tourist and Resort Associations met Monday evening and agreed to work on mutual projects. The two boards of directors will meet in the near future to see if they have any projects they can initiate together. Projects for the promotion of tourism and conventions in the Cadillac area were discussed by the group. Members of both groups agreed that more cooperation will be needed to promote tourism here. When this is brought about, local merchants will also derive benefits by the increased spending by tourists, it was indicated. One of the members pointed out that downtown merchants should be made more aware of the impact of the tourist dollar brought into Cadillac by increased tourist trade. Another member said that snowmobiling and skiing, top winter attractions in this area, keep merchants, motels and restaurants busy throughout the winter season but the slack seasons could use some promotional projects. David Cole, president of Cadillac West Association, said Cadillac West could use state highway area directional signs indicating where Cadillac West was without going through the downtown area. James McGuire Jr. said promotion of the Cadillac area should be tried first and then direct the business to individual doorstops. Thanksgiving Day is kickoff date for the opening of Caberfae Ski Area, weather permitting, Robert Murphy, area manager announced. Murphy pointed out that out of the 580 acres at Caberfae, 520 of them were equipped to produce artificial snow, if the conditions and temperatures are right.
Nov. 10, 1996
It’s become a day off for some. Stores have sales. There’s no mail. Some area vets feel the true meaning of Veterans Day, observed Monday, is lost and they’re working to bring it back. Many will join students for a ceremony at Cadillac High School, a near 30-year tradition. Assistant principal Joyce Oatley said the ceremony includes music and readings from the senior class in addition to the roll call of Cadillac’s fallen vets. “It’s very impressive and very moving,” she said. “The kids really look forward to it and the seniors, who have watched it for three years, look forward to participating.” Marion VFW Post 6015 commander Frances Squires remembers when the 11th day of November was called Armistice Day, commemorating the 1918 peace treaty ending World War I. “A lot of people have forgotten, the veterans haven’t,” he said. Members of Evert’s VFW Post 7979 will hold a ceremony, 11 a.m., at Guyton Park to honor members who have died. Lee Wilson said a list of some 320 names will be read, followed by a 21-gun salute. “It’s a real nice ceremony,” Wilson said. “I think a lot of people have forgotten (veterans), since we’ve had no major wars in awhile. This is a kind of a reminder.” In Lake City, American Legion Post 300 members will gather at the courthouse memorial shortly before 11 a.m. for a wreath ceremony. Retired Lt. Col. Ted Davenport hopes the weather cooperates. “Last year, we had so much snow the post commander stayed in his car until it was time to get out and put the wreath on,” said Davenport, who served 20 years in the Army, 1957-77.
