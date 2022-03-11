March 11, 1922
Jack Hilley, Cadillac lightweight, demonstrated last night at the Opera House that he is a promising boxer and that in a tight place he can get right out and go after his opponent even though said opponent carries more weight and compactness. Hilley is entitled to the shade over Young Troy of Grand Rapids through his superior judgement, his versatility, his footwork, gameness and ability to land blows. In a longer fight, Troy’s stamina might be disastrous to Jack, but if Hilley would use his right a little more there probably wouldn’t be much chance of getting to the worn-out stage. Hilley is wise to cover up and not take a chance on a knock-out. He is a boxer, not a brawler and science is displayed rather than were lunging with the prospect of landing a k.o. punch. In the 10 rounds of the match last night Hilley clearly was entitled to the first, second, fourth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th. Troy can be conceded the third and fifth and the sixth was a good draw. Hilley showed more blood than did Troy but it was all from the nose while Troy’s right eye was closed in the first round. Several critics disliked Jack’s method of staying in his own corner so much and assuming the defensive. This was ring strategy as Hilley was always ready to drop into his chair at the sound of the gong and thus gained three or four seconds more rest. As to his defensive, he allowed Troy to waste his energy on the upper-cut, which is about all the G.R. lad has, and Jack’s face was protected at all times by his cross guard.
March 11, 1972
The funky chicken, the penguin, and the robot, modern dances, are losing out to an old-timer at Cadillac Senior High School — square dancing! Every Wednesday, Cadillac square dance caller Wayne Anderson visits the school’s physical education classes to instruct and call square dances. The square dancing sessions are a six-week unit contained in the CHS physical education program. “We include square dancing to add variety to our program,” Rex Smith, CHS boys physical education instructor, said. “We like to offer all kinds of activities.” Caller Anderson feels that “some of the older, more basic steps seem to be more enjoyable, and almost all of the teens catch on quickly. The girls always really enjoy group dancing, while the boys hold back a little more.”
March 11, 1997
Ground is expected to be broken next month on Cadillac school building projects. Voter approval of the district’s building and technology needs will be evident when shovels hit dirt at the Mackinaw Trail site of the new 6-7 building. Construction on additions and much needed renovations at two elementary schools also will begin. Details on the district’s $23.37 million building project, approved by voters in September, are being hammered out by a 12-person committee during weekly meetings to accommodate all ideas and input. The committee of teachers also acts as a liaison to the rest of the staff. “The staff has given much needed input and focus,” said David Wilkins, of GMB Architects in Grand Rapids, the firm hired by CAPS to oversee the project. Staff members have been able to voice their opinions on design concepts. “It’s very important for staff to look at the future, such as technology,” said assistant superintendent Sue Westhauser. “This building is going to be here for 75-plus years.” Special care is being taken in the design phase because the build’s future students are in “transitional (periods) in their lives” socially, emotionally and physically, Westhauser said. “We have taken time to define terms: bridging the gap, group learning, teaming and shared space, so we can use these concepts in designing the building,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.