Feb. 27, 1920
Cadillac’s schools will be closed for at least another week the health officer announced this noon. Tentative plans for raising the influenza quarantine order this weekend were abandoned this morning by the health authorities when two more deaths were reported since Thursday noon bringing the Cadillac total this year to 14. Several other patients are critically ill. “Conditions seem to be somewhat improved,‘ said Dr. Ralston, the health officer, “but it seems unwise to abandon the restrictions at present. Churches therefore will not be allowed to open Sunday and the theatres also will remain closed until notice to the contrary is published.‘ The work of the teachers in assisting the health forces of the community in coping with the present epidemic were praised today by Dr. C.E. Miller. “Too much credit can not be given these young ladies for their unselfish and public spirited service,‘ said Dr. Miller. “They are cooking and doing other domestic duties as well as running errands and nursing in families where no other help can be obtained. It is inspiring to the physicians to have such able volunteer helpers.‘ Among the teachers who have been devoting all their vacation time to helping fight the flu-pneumonia epidemic are the Misses Jameson, Ryser, Herold and Nebel.
Feb. 27, 1970
Cuts to be considered this afternoon in the city’s operating budget for 1970 could mean elimination of school crossing guards, trimming personnel in the police and fire departments, no sidewalk plowing by city crews, and a variety of other curtailments in programs and personnel in most other city agencies. The city commission is slated to meet at 4 p.m. today to consider final adoption of the budget which was originally presented at $1,154,084. Cuts expected to be authorized total $111,650 in the budget totals and an anticipated $30,000-plus deficit in the 1969 budget, according to city manager Donald Mason. Mason had figured that a city income tax would mean about $75,000 additional income to the city. City voters turned down an income tax proposal earlier this month. School crossing guards would be continued by the city until the end of the current school year, in June, Mason said, but would not be provided next fall. This accounts for a $2,100 proposed cut in traffic control. The general government control budget is expected to be cut by $18,325. Of this total, $2,100 is for part time help in the manager’s office; $10,625 in the clerk’s office for items which would have financed administration of the income tax; and $5,600 for community promotion including $3,800 specified to be turned over to the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce for promotional purposes. Mason said the community promotion cut also meant that the city would not provide and install Christmas decorations in the business district. “Unless the merchants will pay for Christmas decorations, there would be none,‘ Mason added.
Feb. 27, 1995
Lake County commissioners have taken a stand against their prosecuting attorney. The Lake County board unanimously passed a resolution that calls for the resignation of absentee prosecutor Mike Riley by March 9, or the board will petition Gov. Engler to force Riley from office. Riley is currently on a three-week leave in California. On his petition to the court for the leave, Riley said simply: “I will not be available from Feb. 16 through March 6.‘ Commissioner Rudy Kurbis led the board effort to force Riley’s resignation. “In my opinion, and the opinion of other people, a poor job is being done in the prosecutor’s office,‘ Kurbis said. “It’s an injustice to the citizens of Lake County and I believe it is an endangerment to the citizens as well. We are not getting felons prosecuted. As a consequence, we have added an element of danger in society due to his inactions.‘ Kurbis, and other board members, said Riley’s time away from his office is the majority of the problem. “He says he doesn’t have time to do the things he needs to do, and he probably doesn’t have time to do them — he is never here,‘ Kurbis said. “He was gone 12 weeks last year. Three weeks was when he had pneumonia and we don’t have a problem with that because it can’t be helped.‘ He said that Riley has sold his house in Lake County and his family has moved into a house in California. Riley lives in a rental trailer when he is in Lake County, Kurbis said. He said that Riley’s absenteeism has cost the county nearly $10,000 by forcing it to hire a special prosecutor for criminal cases, and $15,000 in reimbursement funds because of lack of action from his office.
