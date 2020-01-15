Jan. 15, 1970
Snowmobilers interested in joining the torch parade scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday night on Lake Cadillac may still register at the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce office, parade officials said today. Torch-carrying snowmobilers will be led in simple drill team maneuvers over the east end of Lake Cadillac as part of the events scheduled in Cadillac’s National Ice and Snow Festival. Interested snowmobiles are to meet at the city dock at 7 p.m., and each should have a torch and a rider to hold the torch. If sufficient interest is generated locally, parade officials said Cadillac area drill teams may be organized to help develop individual snowmobiler’s ability to master turning, maneuvering and all-around driving skill. Other competition with outside teams would then be possible. If snowmobilers are interested in joining the parade but unable to register, they may still be permitted to participate by showing up at the city dock at the scheduled time, officials added.
Jan. 15, 1995
About 30 search and rescue dogs will take to the streets of Tustin this weekend for training. Members of the Great Lakes Search and Rescue team of Midland will spend today and Sunday in the Tustin area completing a variety of training drills with their dogs. “Every two months we go through training where we do building searches, area searches and man-trailing,‘ said Sandra Banks, director of Great Lakes Search and Rescue. “We try to get to different areas when we do our training. We have been to Manton and other areas around Cadillac several times.‘ Great Lakes Search and Rescue is made up of a group of volunteers from various backgrounds who have trained their dogs for search and rescue purposes. The group has been in existence for five years and is used throughout Michigan for a variety of reasons. “We are generally used to searching for lost persons, but we have also done evidence work such as narcotics searches and have helped search for everything from lost car keys, wallets and children,‘ Banks said. “Our group is down on the resources to call. Lots of times the state dogs can not be attained quickly and so we are called.‘ The group also will be using a chemical that smells like a cadaver and will be doing simulated searches for people who have died. “We find that training to be a good teamwork builder and it helps us with planning,‘ Banks said. “The training also gives us a chance to practice our radio communication. Radio communication is a big thing with any dog unit.‘
