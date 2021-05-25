May 25, 1921
The McClain Brothers, Roy, aged 12 and Lyle, 10, were taken into custody today by the police, charged with being members of the desperate gang of juvenile desperadoes that has been committing depredations about the city for several weeks. The two alleged culprits were taken to the detention home where they will be kept together with Donald Woolley, 8, until Probate Judge Breen returns from Detroit to dispose of their cases. The McClain lads could not be found Saturday when the youngest of the trio was arrested. They returned to the parental home, however, and the police were notified. It is believed by the police that the arrest of he youngsters will put a stop to numerous cases of petty larceny and more serious offenses that have been reported for some time past. The boys stole boats, fishing tackle, tools, bicycles and other articles and were apprehended after they had broken into the Cass School. A short time ago the boys stole a boat and then sent by the chief of police to return the boat, they stole a launch. The boys are too young for trial in the regular courts and the juvenile section of the Probate Court will have to dispose of the young culprits.
May 25, 1971
Rainy days have a way of getting people down could have been the understatement of the day for Bruce Whipple, 36, of Lake City. Whipple was forced to land his plane twice in open fields Tuesday because of poor visibility due to storm conditions, State Police in Cadillac reported today. Whipple landed the plane in East Newkirk Township of Lake County near M-37 Tuesday afternoon because of poor visibility, State Police in Reed City said. Apparently deciding the weather was clear, Whipple was escorted off the private property he had landed on and given permission to take off on M-37, police said. While enroute to Ludington, Whipple, once again airborne, was forced again to land the plane, this time on a section of private property between 25 and 27 roads south of M-55, west of Cadillac, police said. Both emergency landings were made without injury to the plane or Whipple, police said.
May 25, 1996
Two Cadillac High School students were suspended for lacing a teacher’s drink with laxatives. Two ninth grade students were removed from school Tuesday after they confessed to placing laxatives in a teacher’s drink while she was away from her desk, said Tom Jobson, high school principal. “When I am dealing with a health and safety issue, it usually means immediate removal from school,‘ Jobson said. The students spiked the drink about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday during Viking Time, a period for individual study and make-up work. “We found out who the students were through investigation and direct questioning,‘ Jobson said. Assistant principal Doug Parker conducted the inquiry. The incident will be reviewed today with Jeff Hawke, community schools officer. The teacher remained at school the rest of Tuesday, suffering only mild side effects, Jobson said. Jobson said the students mentioned trying to do the same thing to another teacher, but he does not know if they were joking or if they had planned when they would do it. The students were issued a five-day suspension. While Jobson stands behind the penalty, some teachers think it should have been tougher to prevent future pranks. “There is a strong feeling among the high school staff that the penalty could have been stiffer,‘ said Jim Mosher, union representative. “We had an incident like this last year. An isolated incident is one thing, but we don’t want this to escalate. We feel there needs to be something written into the student handbook dealing specifically with this issue.‘ Now incidents like these are interpreted as “gross misbehavior‘ in the handbook, which can garner anything from a verbal warning to expulsion. Last year, a student laced a roll with pepper. It was intended for a teacher but Jobson received the roll by mistake, he said. Jobson said he and faculty representatives plan to work out an amendment to the student handbook to deal with these types of instances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.