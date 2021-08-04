Aug. 4, 1921
Mildred Elliott, 16 years old, died at 12:40 a.m. today at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Amos Elliott, 301 East Mason Street of typhoid fever. Miss Elliott had been ill for two weeks but not seriously until four days ago. For three days the girl was unable to talk or swallow her medicine, the mother said today. Today’s death, the first in the present flurry, is the third from typhoid in Cadillac this summer. There were two deaths in the first outbreak. City Manager Johnston today received favorable reports on four wells which were tested for possible typhoid sources. Wells which are found satisfactory are at Lester and Chapin, Cass and Prospect, Pine and Lincoln, and Nelson and Park. The first samples were from wells bordering the area where typhoid largely is centered. Others have been sent in since. The Alexander well and the Granite Street one are the only two so far found to be infected. It was said that Miss Elliott, who died today, drank only condensed cream and the milk theory as the origin of the fever therefore appears to be valueless as effects this one case.
Aug. 4, 1971
The Municipal Finance Commission has approved $900,000 of 1971 Area Vocational-Technical Building and Site Bonds for the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District. Attorney General Frank Kelley, chairman of the commission said, “The proceeds will be used to defray part of the cost of erecting, furnishing and equipping an area vocational-technical building or buildings, and acquiring, preparing and developing a site or sites therefor. These bonds were authorized by the electors of school district on Aug. 25, 1970, are unlimited tax bonds and will run until 1996. The school district is authorized to levy whatever taxes are necessary to pay principal and interest.” Supt. Sherman Martin of the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District said the bond approval was made after the federal government committed funds of about $408,000 for this year with a similar sum to be released next year. The federal funds will be administered by the state, he said. Therefore, construction of the vocational-education facility will be financed by $900,000 through local bonding, $900,000 from federal funds and a supplemental $250,000 from an Upper Great Lakes Grant, Martin said. Other members of the Municipal Finance Commission are Allison Green, state treasurer, and John W. Porter, superintendent of public instruction. A bond attorney fee of $2,745 will be paid from the bond proceeds.
Aug. 4, 1996
Cadillac Olympian Paul McMullen is coming back to Michigan today with the 2000 Olympics already on his mind. “We will do it again in four years,” McMullen said the day after failing to qualify for today’s 1500-meter Olympic final. “I still haven’t lost faith in my goal to get to the top. It’s times like these when we get measured that we see how far we need to go.” McMullen finished ninth in his heat in the semi-finals. He was the only American to make it to the semifinals. Thursday night was a time to absorb the opportunity I missed,” McMullen said. “But today I know I did the very, very best I could. Knowing that will allow me to be me.”McMullen plans to watch today’s 1500-meter final on TV at his Ypsilanti home. “I will be watching and learning,” he said. “My goal from here is to give the United States a solid person they can count on in the 1500, someone that will always be a top 10 contender.” McMullen’s decision to leave the Atlanta Olympics before Sunday’s closing ceremonies did not come easy. “I have been away from home so long; I just want to come home and see my dog,” he said. “It was a tough decision to leave now, but all in all it is for the best. The closing ceremonies I’m sure will be pretty cool, certainly with all the pageantry involved, but I am looking out for my best interest of keeping me sane.” McMullen doesn’t plan to take any time off from training. “As far as time to relax and recuperate there won’t be any,” he said. “I will only build on everything I do now. The more work you dump into my body the faster it will perform.”
