Today in history: Cadillac to have community 'scrip money'

March 23, 1933
Cadillac is to have “scrip money” and likely by April first. This is the decision reached Wednesday noon at one of the largest attended meetings of the Master Committee of the retail division of the Cadillac Chamber of Commerce held in several years. As result of the meeting all but one present signed the agreement which will obtain the use of the “scrip money” and it was voted to hold a meeting of the business and professional interests of the city at the city hall Friday evening when the whole plan will be explained, every business and professional man and woman being urged to attend. Wednesday noon’s meeting opened with a report from T.O. Huckle, who at a recent meeting of the Master Committee was asked to secure all the information possible on the proposed plan. He briefly told of his investigations of plans being used in several Michigan communities as well as in other states. In closing he stated that it was his opinion that South Haven has the most workable and most practical plan yet in operation and asked that Cadillac’s new chamber of commerce secretary, Charles A. Gross, who accompanied the speaker and a group of business men to South Haven Monday to investigate their plan and visit local business men, explain that city’s plan with any suggestions he might have to offer.
March 23, 1973
Legal counsel is being sought by the Lake Township Board of Missaukee County on the heels of a $100,000 suit filed against the township alleging sex discrimination. The suit was filed earlier this week by a Lake City woman against Lake Township over a vacant township supervisor post which went to another township resident. The suit was filed in Missaukee County Circuit Court. Mrs. Gunnerson reportedly submitted an application to the board for appointment to township supervisor to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Gordon Truax. Truax was elected to the post last November and resigned in the next month. Eugene Roberts, however, also filed for appointment to the position and got the nod from the board to fill the vacancy. He was reportedly the only other applicant and was appointed supervisor at a board meeting Dec. 15. The suit claims that the plaintiff was otherwise qualified for the position of supervisor and that Roberts “was not, and is not, certified as an assessor” and that he does not have the experience qualifications for the post as those of the plaintiff. It is also charged in the suit that the “appointment of Gene Roberts over the plaintiff was made in complete disregard of respective qualifications of candidates.” “We feel that qualifications and character were considered,” Township Clerk Jay Schut said today. The township is charged in the suit with discrimination against her because of her sex in violation of constitutional rights, the Michigan State Fair Practice Act and the Federal Women’s Rights Act. “We’re seeking legal counsel,” Schut said. “As soon as the summons is printed, we will act on it. But we have not received the summons as yet,” he said. Mrs. Gunnerson has filed suit for $10,000 in loss of earnings and $40,000 for mental suffering, embarrassment and humiliation. $50,000 was filed in the suit for punitive damages. Edward Ten Houten is serving as the attorney for Mrs. Gunnerson.
March 23, 1998
A man suffered slight injuries and was taken into custody on a charge of fleeing and eluding police after he violated a personal protection order. Police said the man visited a Manton residence around 5 p.m. Saturday, violating the PPO. When police found the suspect’s van parked near the house, the suspect fled in the van at high speed before colliding with a tree on M-115 near 19 1/2 Road. Wexford County deputies chased the suspect, following his route on westbound M-42 to southbound M-37 and southeastbound M-115. The suspect drove at 70-100 mph, police said. Finally the suspect steered his van off the roadway and hit the tree, police said. The chase lasted about 20 minutes. He was taken into custody and transported to Mercy Hospital for treatment, police said. The suspect’s name is being withheld pending his arraignment. Police said the suspect was wanted on two outstanding warrants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.