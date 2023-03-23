Today in history: Cadillac to have community 'scrip money'

Pictured is a clip from the March 23, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Lake City cheerleader Terri Hunt strains to hold back the tears as she watches her team take its first tournament defeat in the closing minutes of the Lake City-Flint Holy Rosary quarterfinal clash at Midland High School Thursday. Flint knocked Lake City out of the tournaments with a 55-44 win.”