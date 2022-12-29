Today in history: Cadillac traffic study would be linked to U.S. 131

Dec. 29, 1922
Little Virginia Grant, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Grant, is 2 and a half years old, just old enough to realize this year for the first time the significance of Christmas. A nice Christmas tree, with lots of pretty decorations and gifts had been erected in the Grant home on Simon Street. Little Virginia had been chuckling happily over the prospect of the visit from Santa Claus. Sunday afternoon the fire department answered an alarm to the Grant residence and found the roof blazing and fire under the gables in inaccessible places which necessitated large quantities of water to be used in order to save the house from total destruction. Furniture was hurriedly moved out, some of it being soaked before it could be reached. The pretty Christmas tree was ruined, its decorations torn and wet. Virginia was taken to the home of relatives and had her Christmas gifts just the same but she probably will grow up thinking Santa Claus is a destructive old gentleman, bringing fire, water and disaster. Most of the damage was caused by water and the family moved back into a part of the house Monday and repairs are being made to the roof today. The fire was caused by an overheated chimney.
Dec. 29, 1972
This afternoon at 4 o’clock, the Cadillac City Commission is to receive a proposed $1,633,461 budget for the city’s general government operation in 1973. In addition to the general budget, budgets for operation of the highway fund, stores and garage fund, parking system fund, sewage disposal system fund, water supply system fund and federal revenue sharing funds will be attached. It’s up to the commission to accept the budget today, set a public hearing sometime in January and aim toward final adoption before the end of February. In that time, the commissioners will deliberate the amounts allowed by the Board of Estimates, determine whether the expenditures can be held within the anticipated income limits and, if necessary, trim the expenditures to fit the income. They are not permitted to increase the budget in any department or any line item. General operation is expected to cost the city $171,779. This includes the legislative, executive and staff agencies of the city. Public safety, the police and fire departments, civil service and the Heating Department, will cost an anticipated $392,819. The Streets Department is scheduled for $240,250; Airport, $13,700; Public Health, $1,800; recreation, $43,750; cemetery, $38,050; library, $107,800, and miscellaneous, $288,352. Employee benefits are expected to cost $157,712 and there is an allowance for borrowing up to $175,000 plus paying interest on the loan.
Dec. 29, 1997
The U.S. 131 bypass now under construction will shuttle traffic around Cadillac. And the Cadillac council would like to know what impact that will have on the city. One of the city’s 1998 goals, established in recent work sessions, includes conducting a study of how the project will impact the city. The city will seek a grant to fund the study. “Actually, state Department of Transportation officials say we’re way ahead of the game,” said city manager Pete Stalker. “For our purposes, the timing may be just right.” Some people believe that traffic on M-55 — East Division and Cass streets to the west of Mitchell Street — could be increased significantly by the project, due to the M-55 interchange. Although the interchange may increase some business traffic, Stalker expects a positive impact on truck traffic on M-55 and through downtown. “Certainly, truck traffic will go way down,” he said. Some bypass impact is already evident. The north end of Cadillac, which will be fed from the bypass by 13th Street, is becoming crowded with new businesses.
