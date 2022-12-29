Today in history: Cadillac traffic study would be linked to U.S. 131

Pictured is a clip from the Dec. 28, 1972 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Holding to his tradition of ‘being where it’s at,’ Cadillac Mayor Raymond ‘Pete’ Wagner drops the first puck in a face-off Thursday to start the 1972-1973 Cadillac Area Men’s Hockey League season. Community-School Programs Director Douglas Lape and Cliff Harris, league president, face-off for the drop at center ice of the Lincoln School rink.”