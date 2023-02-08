Today in history: Cadillac visited by extreme cold and snow drifted high

Pictured is a clip from the Feb. 8, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Robert W. Cole (left), new president of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, accepts the ‘gavel’ of authority from outgoing president James Frisbie. The hammer was used to symbolize continuing efforts to build the chamber, showing more concern for the welfare of the local community, shifting its emphasis from efforts to bring in the tourist dollar to one of making the Cadillac area a better place in which to live.”