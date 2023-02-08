Today in history: Cadillac visited by extreme cold and snow drifted high

Feb. 8, 1933
The sun shining this morning on a frosty city was welcome to people who had plowed through the blizzard of Tuesday although the temperature was colder. Lack of wind made the coldness less noticeable. Sundogs were indicative, some believe, of intense cold to come. The lowest temperature during the night was 16 below zero, according to the thermometer at the pumping station of the Consumers Power Co., where government records are kept. Unofficial reports ranged somewhat lower. The snowfall of Tuesday was 4.3 inches, making seven inches on the ground. The blizzard, which gathered momentum with the coming of night, caused cancellation of several meetings and probably many other personal plans but no accidents had been reported today. Illustrating the truth of the adage about the silver lining, the storm and cold brought a rushing business to garages and plumbers also had calls for help from householders when pipes froze. Anti-freeze solutions for radiators were made stronger and chains were put on car wheels to help in their battle with drifts. The strong wind driving the snow filled in rapidly any places that had been shoveled out and persons returning to their homes in the evening had to wade the drifts. George Johnston, city manager, who was up with a crew of men working all night to clear the streets, says that after midnight when the wind went down the nearly full moon shining on the snow made it so light it was possible to drive without car lights on. Before the wind subsided it kept the air full of blowing snow and made driving difficult.
Feb. 8, 1973
Clam Lake Township Hall filled to capacity Wednesday night as citizens of the township questioned an annexation proposal which would change 40 acres presently in the township to a portion of the city of Cadillac. Among the citizens present sentiment seemed to run high against the township board approving any such annexation, but Duane Fowler, member of the Boundary Commission, pointed out the township really had little to say in the matter. Carl Gustafson, township supervisor, chaired the meeting, allowing the talk to flow freely after he took the time to explain the background of the proposal. The whole annexation problem is related to a Holiday Inn project scheduled for construction later this year on the old JayDee Golf Course property adjacent to the south city limits of Cadillac. The reason for annexation is the developers of the motel would want city water and sewer services. Gustafson pointed out to the group, “It’s still possible the group won’t ask for annexation.” But apparently, despite no official request for the change in boundaries having been made, there is reason to believe the boundary change will be asked. Gustafson noted the present investors for the Holiday Inn have already purchased the land at a price of $150,000. He explained this group also wanted annexation and township board gave tentative approval, but wanted to meet with the city first before final approval was given.
