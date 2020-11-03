Nov. 3, 1920
Cadillac gave Harding a majority 1,216 votes but cut to Ferris for governor to such an extent that the Republican majority for governor was only 601, about half the presidential verdict. The Republicans carried every ward for the entire ticket, all state and county nominees coming through in good shape. Rupors for sheriff made some cuts against Nixon. All four wards gave a majority against the school amendment which was defeated in this city by 252 votes. The city voted to increase supervisors' per diem pay in every ward but the first. The amendment giving the legislature power to set the hours of employment for men carried in each ward, as did the other three state amendments. The city polled a total vote of 2,673, failing to live up to predictions of 3,000 votes based on heavy morning balloting. The largest previous vote was 2,659, so Tuesday's vote beat the record by 24 votes. While state and nation polled the largest vote in history by a wide margin, Cadillac only increased its previous total by a score of votes. The big increase elsewhere was attributed to woman suffrage but the comparative light registration of women in Cadillac prevented a similar showing in this city. Returns from townships in Wexford County are very slow. Some precincts notified County Clerk Felix Flynn that they were not through counting this morning. Republicans swept the county, with about the same margins as in the city. Ferris made the only serious inroads on the Republican majorities in Wexford County but ran far short of making the local contest close. William H. Yearnd, chairman of the Republican County Committee, today tendered the thanks of his organization to those who furnished cars for getting out the local vote Tuesday and otherwise helped in the campaign.
Nov. 3, 1970
Details of Reed City's proposed sewage system were handled at Monday night's City Council meeting. A resolution to request permission from the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway Co. to run sewer pipes under their tracks was approved by the council. The city has purchased 22 acres for a sewage lagoon north of the present sewage plant and south of U.S. 10. Plans call for two cast iron pipes to run under the railroad tracks to carry raw sewage from the lagoons to the plant for further processing. The city also wanted access from the lagoon area to U.S. 10, which is a limited-access highway at that location. City Manager Al Johnson reported it was doubtful that access would be given by the Michigan Department of State Highways. Council had been uncertain whether easement rights to the previous property owner transferred to the city when it purchased the property. Johnson said the city most likely would get easement rights. Council also passed a resolution on agreement of fire protection with Miller Industries. According to City Attorney Die I. Cooper the resolution is mostly a formality for insurance purposes.
Nov. 3, 1995
A Reed City Schools bus driver accused of driving a bus under the influence of drugs has tested negative for drug use, according to the school superintendent. "She voluntarily submitted to an 'on-the-spot' drug screening at the district's request," Superintendent Gregg Mowen said in a prepared statement. "The test administered was in compliance with the Department of Transportation regulations. The results of the drug screening were negative for all seven categories of drugs. She continues to drive a bus for the Reed City Area Public Schools." Reed City Police Chief Bill Riemersma said his department is investigating the situation but considers it more of a domestic dispute. "The allegations were made by a fellow employee, soon to be ex-husband," Riemersma said. "Nothing has been turned over to the prosecutor," Riemersma said. "We are still trying to substantiate suspects or eliminate them. That's where we are at."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.