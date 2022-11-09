Today in history: Cadillac welcomes largest employer

Nov. 9, 1922
Cadillac only cast 1,553 votes in Tuesday's election, an unusually light total considering the fact that women now have the franchise. The results on all local propositions were overwhelming. Every ward went for the Cooley School bonding issue of $55,000, every ward went against the $210,000 High School bonding and each precinct opposed a full-time health officer. The Cooley bonds carried by nearly four to one, the High School proposal was snowed under by more than three to one and the health measure lost by greater than two to one. The $45,000 county infirmary bonding issue carried in the city but the margin was slight and it was easily wiped out by the townships. This was the only measure on which the local wards split, the First going against it, although it carried the other precincts by fair margins.
Nov. 9, 1972
Whenever there is a big event going on, there's bound to be some interesting sidelights to it and Tuesday's General Election in Wexford County was no exception. In Clam Lake Township, the name of one candidate was inadvertently covered when part of one voting machine mechanism slipped down a notch. This was discovered about 9 a.m. and was quickly corrected. Only about 20 people had voted by that time in the precinct. There were no candidates on the ballot for the office of county surveyor but Jerry Wilcox declared himself a write-in candidate and collected enough votes to be elected. There were also a number of others who got write-in votes, including Snoopy, whose name had to be recorded on the official records to keep the list coincident with the machine totals.
Nov. 9, 1997
Meijer Inc. will become one of the county's largest — if not the largest — employers when it opens a new 180,000 square foot, 35-department store in Cadillac. Construction could begin next spring on the facility, near the U.S. 131 bypass and East Boon Road north of Cadillac. It should be ready for opening one year later, said John Zimmerman, Meijer Inc. director of communications. "The store should take a bite out of the area's unemployment," said Zimmerman. With 111 stores, the Grand Rapids-based retailer employs about 70,000 people. Individual stores average from 650-750 employees, Zimmerman said. About 60% of store employees are part-time but Zimmerman noted that part-time employees receive full benefits. Hiring will take place some four months before the opening of the store, he said. The county's three largest employers at present are Avon Technical Products (750 employees), Four Winns (673) and Mercy Health Services (548). Zimmerman said that the Cadillac area would benefit from heightened retail competition. "We're gonna give our neighbor across the street a run for the money," he said. Alan Hurley, assistant manager of the 120,000-square-foot Wal-Mart department store "across the street," expressed optimism about the future of his store and its 309 employees. "We welcome the competition. It'll draw more people to the area," said Hurley. Meijer purchased an option on the 30-acre site in 1996. The original site plan for the store placed the grocery department outside of Cadillac's sewer district, however. Wexford County sued the city for hookup. Meijer officials believe that their site plan change will enable the issue to be settled because the grocery department was moved to be included in the sewer district.
