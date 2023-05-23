Today in history: Cadillac welcomes new football coach to town

May 23, 1933
Wednesday noon all school children will be given slips to take home to their parents, notifying them that teachers will visit their homes Thursday or Friday afternoon to take the annual school census. It is important that someone be at home in every house when the census-taker calls in order that he or she may make a complete survey of every child in school age, 5 to 19 years, inclusive, since the Cadillac school district receives money from the state primary fund according to the number of children on the census. Last year the state paid $15.20 for each child and every one missed on the census this year will mean loss of an approximate amount for the Cadillac schools. The teachers are taking the census this year as they did last in order to save the Board of Education the extra expense of hiring persons for the work. Any child of school age, whether he attends school or not, is counted on the census.
May 23, 1973
The approval to sell two parcels of land in the Reed City area and the announcement of a proposed plant topped the agenda of the special session of the Reed City City Council Tuesday evening. One of the parcels of land consists of approximately 13 acres which will be sold to Champion Motor Homes of Dryden, which plans to locate a factory here which will manufacture their motor homes. The land is located on the east side of Business U.S. 10. Council approved a sale price of $1,000 per acre. According to reports the Champion Motor Home Company plans to hire between 100 and 125 persons. It is expected that work will begin on the site within three weeks and officials believe the plant will be in production by Oct. 1.
May 23, 1998
Forget the lakes and golf courses. Cadillac High School’s new football coach spent Friday in his soon-to-be hometown, but saw little of the natural beauty the city has to offer. Instead, Jim Webb spent Friday in a windowless classroom near the school’s library interviewing potential additions to his staff. “I didn’t really get a lake view,” Webb joked after his eighth interview of the day ended at about 5:45 p.m. The day started with a 10 a.m. appointment. Webb, who leaves Hartford High School after compiling a 78-20 record in 10 seasons, said he was impressed with the potential assistants he spoke with Friday. But he and his wife, Deb, are even more impressed with the high school and community. “Everybody here has been first-class,” said Webb, who will also teach mathematics and computers in the school system. Deb Webb, also a teacher and coach, said the entire family is excited about the move. They hope to be established in the community by the beginning of July, which would coincide with a summer passing camp that Webb would like to organize in the area. “I think there comes a point in life where a change kind of sounds good,” she said. “We loved our jobs in Hartford, but we’ve been treated unbelievably well here in Cadillac. They made it very difficult to say ‘no.’”
