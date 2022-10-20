Today in history: Cadillac Welfare Union is reorganized

Oct. 20, 1932
The Cadillac Welfare Union was reorganized and the 10 members of the committee were renamed Wednesday evening at a meeting in the city hall attended by representatives of some 40 local groups. The executive committee will announce the dates of the campaign for funds within a short time, it was stated. Roy Garvin will be chairman of the drive. A report of the work of the Union the past year was given by A.J. Harvey, treasurer. The report was detailed up to the time the office was closed April 15 and Mr. Harvey stated that since that time milk has been provided for 48 families at a cost of $70 to $80 a month and needs of some old people cared for. The Union now has $500 in the closed Peoples Savings bank and about $350 in the Cadillac State bank, he said. An urgent plea that all groups doing welfare work do it through the Union office so that everything donated could be apportioned to go as far as possible and avoid duplication was made by Mrs. L.T.M. Foster, chairman of the Union committee. Most organizations have done this, she said, but there have been cases where families have received more than they needed because several groups contributed to it. The Union has a complete report on every family, which shows the address, everything furnished, the date and cost as well as the name, age and size of each member of the family, she said. Everyone thinks the coming winter is going to be harder, she said, and it will be especially important to make everything go as far as it can.
Oct. 20, 1972
“We’re not advocating abortion. We’re supporting freedom of choice and protection for women,” Dr. Jack M. Stack of Alma, a proponent of legalized abortion, said Thursday. Dr. Stack, speaking at a press conference in the Northwood Inn, said he believed a vote against Proposal B on the Nov. ballot would be a slap at the ability of individuals to make positive and rational decisions ... disrespect for the integrity of human beings. The doctor, who was born in Cadillac’s Mercy Hospital in 1938, was chairman of the organization which circulated the statewide petition to put Proposal B on the ballot. The proposed law would allow a licensed medical or osteopathic physician to perform an abortion at the request of the patient if: (1) the period of gestation has not exceeded 20 weeks; and (2) the procedure is performed in a licensed hospital or other facility approved by the department of public health.
Oct. 20, 1997
The statistics are alarming. The number of juveniles who see the inside of a courtroom has skyrocketed in Wexford County. In 1983, 47 petitions were filed in the county’s Probate Court. Ten years later, 125 petitions were filed. The next year hit 216. It increased to 314 the following year and to 352 by 1996. So far this year, there have been 465. “It has just exploded,” said Probate Judge Ken Tacoma. “One factor, no question, is the zero tolerance law and enforcement of tobacco laws ... but we are seeing a lot of marijuana offenses. Three and a half years ago there were a handful, now there is a handful a month. That’s worrisome.” Finding a way to keep repeat offenses down, as well as an alternative to probation, led to a program that provides benefits for area residents. Program benefits have included cleaner rivers with more secure banks and improved fish habitat, plus cleanup of area woods and Mitchell Swamp. The Probate Court and NOC industries have teamed up to give select juvenile offenders a chance to work on a number of environmental projects. Through the “job,” juveniles learn valuable work skills, earn money to pay off court fees and fines, and gain better self-esteem, Tacoma said. “I was looking for a program to provide more structure than the typical probation,” Tacoma said.
