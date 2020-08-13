Aug. 13, 1920
Cadillac will be listed among the cities of the state that have available landing fields for airplanes. The field that will be designated is the inside of the race track at the Northern District Fairgrounds. The Packard Motor Car Co., of Detroit has been asked by A.E. Sleeper to assist the magazine "Aerial Age" in charting the landing fields of Michigan. The request asked for detailed information, together with blueprints of the selected field. Mayor P.F. Powers was asked to designate such a field for Cadillac and he has specified the fairground as being the best suited to the purpose to which it may be used. The Cadillac location will be included on a new map of Michigan to be prepared for the use of aviators, similar to the road maps now in use by motorists.
Aug. 13, 1970
A Westland man who may have crawled half a mile in search of help after a motorcycle crash was reported in poor condition at Reed City Hospital this morning. State police of the Reed City post said they found the man on Mackinaw Trail south of LeRoy Wednesday morning after receiving report of a "drunken" man by the road. Police said when they investigated they found a man badly injured and suffering cuts and bruises lying by the roadside. They established his identification and residence, but by noon today he was still unconscious and they were unable to learn details of the crash. The man was a half-mile from his cycle and apparently crawled that distance in search of help, police said. Most likely, they said, the crash occurred Tuesday night and he was left stranded and without help until they found him Wednesday morning and had him taken to Reed City Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital at 11 a.m. Wednesday. A hospital spokesman today would give no more information than to say he was "in poor condition."
Aug. 13, 1995
Six people have been killed this year in accidents on M-115 in Wexford and Osceola county, more than on any other road in the greater Cadillac area. That's almost predictable, officials say: two-lane roads are more dangerous than freeways, and busier roads have more accidents. The situation isn't likely to change soon. None of the deaths this year involved attempts to pass another vehicle. But some drivers make M-115 more dangerous than it needs to be by passing on two-lane sections of the highway, said Lt. Andrew Baker of the State Police Post in Cadillac. "The thing I say to my wife, to the kids, to anybody else when we talk about M-115 is be patient, wait for that passing lane so you can get around quickly and safely," he said. "If you wait, you're not going to lose that much time. Driving 50 miles per hour instead of 55 for a few miles means losing only a few minutes." Cadillac-area residents who use the highway know that those passing lanes are just five or 10 minutes up the road, Baker said. "A lot of non-residents are unfamiliar with the road. I don't know if it's a habit of city driving as well or just the anxiety of being on a two-lane road and wanting to reach their destination, they pass in areas it's not safe or in heavy traffic," he said. "What often compounds the tragedy is that up the road a mile and a half or so is a passing lane with a safer, wider place to pass."
