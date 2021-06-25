June 25, 1921
The mysterious disappearance of several vessels off the Atlantic coast which government bureaus intimate may be the result of piracy or the discovered plot of Russian reds to get control of shipping but which some attribute to the seamen’s strike, is brought home to Cadillac in a letter from Mrs. A.H. Webber to local friends relating her exciting experience near Baltimore. Mrs. Webber, a former Cadillac resident who now lives in Los Angeles, went to Baltimore after a Michigan visit early this month intending to take ocean passage through the Panama Canal to California. She obtained most pleasant accommodations on a new steamer at Baltimore, which she describes as a city which is southern in the old way and apparently little changed in the last decade. The seamen’s strike was not considered by Mrs. Webber when she planned her trip and she knew nothing of it until when she found 50 policemen on the docks and steamer as she embarked. The ship was given quite a send off for her maiden trip by other harbor craft. The pier was so closely guarded Mrs. Webber writes that she cannot see how any disturber could get aboard to cause the trouble which was attributed to strikers. The passengers knew nothing of the dangerous fire which broke out from some mysterious cause until they were aroused from their sleep, summoned to the upper deck and lined up where the life boats were made ready for instant use. All night the crew had battled the flames but when the pumps broke down calls for assistance had to be sent out. Another ocean craft pulled off her course and brought her pumps into play. Finally extinguishing the flames just before they reached the tanks of the distressed craft, which was a modern oil burner. The boat then waited a long while for the government inspectors from Baltimore to look her over. Meanwhile strikers in small boats called to the crew to abandon the stranded steamer. The inspector called the boat unseaworthy when he arrived and after a second long wait tugs arrived from Baltimore and towed the broken down craft back to her pier. The last night on board there was an impressive meeting with the officers, crew and passengers on deck. One of the passengers presented a purse of $500, which the passengers had made up, to the crew, three of whom were badly injured in their fight with the fire. Mrs. Webber then went west by train, changing at Chicago. She now is at her home in Los Angeles.
June 25, 1996
Paul McMullen is an Olympian. “The biggest question people have been asking me is, ‘When do you know you’re on the team?,’‘ McMullen said. “Well, I made it; I’m going to Atlanta for sure.‘ McMullen won the 1,500 finals at the U.S. track and field championships beating Ji Sorensen by two-hundredths of a second with a time of 3:43.86. “I just looked in the mirror and I still can’t believe I did it,‘ McMullen said from his Atlanta hotel room. “It was tough coming down the straightaway. I did not want to lose, I wanted to bring it home all the way. I just focused on the line and pushed it all the way home.‘ It is the second consecutive year McMullen has won the 1,500 national title. He won last year at Sacramento. “This win is a big one. It is difficult to repeat,‘ McMullen said amidst a celebration of family and friends. “It’s something I’m just glad to do for Cadillac.‘ McMullen said he hopes to hold a public workout at the Cadillac High School track during the Fourth of July holiday. “The date is still up in the air,‘ McMullen said. “I want to come home around the Fourth of July on the high school track. I am a representative of Cadillac in the Olympics. I am a representative of the U.S. second and Cadillac first.‘ Though details are still being worked out, McMullen will do a workout, plus visit with supporters and well-wishers. “The last thing I am doing is forgetting where I came from,‘ McMullen said from Atlanta. “I grew up on those streets and I am a better athlete for running around the lake.‘
