July 15, 1920
James C. Pollard died Jan. 30 but a contest on the will has prevented burial of the body. Judge Fred M. Breen in Probate Court now has drawn up a settlement which apparently is satisfactory to the various parties concerned, however, and it is expected that the body soon will be removed from the vault in the cemetery here for interment. The will provided that the remains should be taken to Canada but relatives say that shortly before death Mr. Pollard expressed the desire to be buried in Cadillac. This difference was one factor in the delay in settling the estate. The question was laid before the state body of probate judges at Saginaw recently by Judge Breen where it was held that Canadian burial was not necessary under the law. William Pollard of Chicago brought the contest to break the will. The deceased was married three times. There were several children by the first wife. The second wife obtained a divorce three months after her marriage but the courts have recognized William Pollard, born to the second wife after her divorce, as a son of the deceased. The will did not recognize this child, however, and it is said that recognition was never given during life. The will gave most of the property to the older daughter, Mrs. Lauretta Harmer of Cadillac, as a life estate. When the various heirs arranged their compromise the court interceded on behalf of various minors who were not recognized. Mrs. Harmer released her interest under the will and the distribution of this portion of the estate to various minors made the shares of the heirs through the compromise substantially the same as it would have been under the will had not William Pollard participated in the settlement. The estate which finally amounted to about $7,500 will be divided equally among the 10 heirs as follows — Lauretta Harmer, John D. Pollard, Lionel Paul, Gertrude Cade, Marjory Pollard, Marion Pollard, Carroll Pollard, Edith Paul Edward Douglas Harmer, Howard Paul Harmer and William F. Pollard.
July 15, 1970
Because an 18-year-old boy apparently read about vandalism of a police patrol car in a newspaper account, he is in the Wexford County Jail this morning after he allegedly tried to accomplish the same thing on a Cadillac police patrol car. Because of his reluctance to spend the night at the local jail, he also smashed the inside panel of the rear door to the police station when officers started to take him to jail, police said. Officers who made the arrest stated that the youth was seen next to the patrol car and then observed the officers and started moving away from the patrol car. When officers approached him, he stated that he had attempted to remove the lights that are affixed by a bar to the top of the car. Because the offense is a felony with a maximum sentence of four years possible, he was arrested and lodged in jail prior to his arraignment. Officers checked the car and found the wires leading to the car cut, and the bolts and clamps lose. The youth has been charged with malicious destruction to police equipment. Officer said the youth had a pair of pliers when he was apprehended. Officers reported that the youth told them that he read about the same thing happening to a police car somewhere else in the United States and wanted to see if it could be done. The minor appeared in 84th District Court this morning and was remanded to Wexford County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bond set by a court magistrate in the absence of the district court judge. Arraignment has been set for Thursday.
July 15, 1995
Reports of the Falmouth and Marion dams' demise are premature, officials of the Department of Natural Resources said. "People are concerned we're just going to go in and start taking out dams, which we're not," said Dennis Conway of the DNR Fisheries Division in Lansing. Still, removing the dams is an option, suggests a DNR document that apparently stirred the controversy. Tom Rozich, fisheries biologist with the DNR District Six office in Cadillac, said he has received a number of calls from area residents who heard that the Falmouth Pond dam and the Marion millpond dam are about to be torn down to improve fish habitat. The widespread reports even prompted a call from State Sen. John Gernaat, who serves Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties. So far, the DNR has simply written a document called the "Muskegon River Watershed Fisheries Assessment," Rozich said. The draft won't become an actual plan until public input has been taken into account. The assessment was prepared by fisheries biologist Rich O'Neal of the Grand Rapids DNR office, since most of the watershed is in that district. A long list of options for the watershed does mention removal of all 32 registered dams and other un-registered blockages to improve water quality for fish downstream, and specifically mentions removal of the Falmouth and Marion dams. That would not be such a bad idea, Rozich said. "Right now neither dam is being used for anything useful, in my opinion," he said. "There are no positive impacts of any dams as far as I know, only negative ones." Before any dam is removed, O'Neal said there would be "significant discussion" including community meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.