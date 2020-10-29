Oct. 29, 1920
The Ford car belonging to Oscar Rydquist of Clam Lake Township, which was stolen last Saturday night on Mitchell Street, has been located in Joliet, Illinois. Police there have two boys in custody who were found in possession of the car as the result of reward notices sent out by Chief E.W. Harris of this city. The identity of the boys is not known here but one local youth who has been watched by the police for some time in connection with similar cases is out of the city at present. Sheriff Arthur Christoffersen will go to Joliet to bring back the boys. He carries a John Doe and Richard Roe warrant. It is not thought extradition papers will be necessary. Mr. Rydquist, who is clerk of Clam Lake, will go to Joliet with the sheriff and drive back his machine. C. Porter was arraigned in Recorder's Court this morning on a charge of passing a worthless $20 check on W.W. Anderson at a local pool room. The check was on the First National Bank of Reed City. Porter's attorney asked for examination which was set for Nov. 12. Recorder Millington bound Porter over in default of $500 bail which the latter expected to post later today. Oscar Nordstrom, who was brought back from Detroit by Sheriff Christoffersen recently on a charge of non-support preferred by Mrs. Esther Nordstrom, the wife, paid costs and $55 toward the support of his family. The case of Lillian Terrell against Robinson Terrell for non-support was adjourned.
Oct. 29, 1970
Engineer's plans for Evart's proposed sewage plant should be approved by the State Department of Health within a week, according to an engineer working on the project. Evart City Council had been informed by the State Health Department, which is studying plans for the sewage system, that land would have to be available for disposal of sewage. City Council decided at a special meeting Tuesday that land east of the Evart cemetery will be reserved for this purpose. William Parker of Gourdie, Miller, Frazier and Associates, the Traverse City engineering firm which prepared the sewage plans, said about 15 acres would be needed for disposal of sludge, including land added as a safety factor. Parker said today he expects the State Health Department to approve the overall plans for the sewage system within a week. Evart has received two 30-day extensions on the deadline for approval of the plans from the Water Resources Commission, and now has a deadline of Dec. 31. Parker said the only alternative to the "dry-in" beds for sludge removal was to add a digester to the planter. The digester, he said, would not only be more expensive, but also more dangerous because it involved use of a liquid chemical for digestion instead of lime. Plans are to build an access road east of the cemetery and haul the sludge to the side by truck. The sludge will be spread a quarter of an inch deep and periodically plowed under. A lagoon will be built for winter storage. Cost of sludge removal, including purchase of a truck, is estimated at $25,000 to $30,000. Parker said this puts the total estimated cost at $220,000.
Oct. 29, 1995
Rep. Pete Hoekstra knows he is fighting an uphill battle by heading a task force to reform campaign finance. Hoekstra, who represents Wexford and Lake counties, has taken a leave of absence from the budget committee, but for no more than one year. He said he stepped away from the budget committee to ease tensions in the Republican party. "There was some internal conflict," Hoekstra said about the move. "But the change does two things: It helped us solve a problem within the party — pure politics, and at the same time it freed me up to head a task force on reform issues." Hoekstra said his task force will look at gift lobby reform and also work on campaign finance reform. "And we will try to drive some other reform issues through Congress in 1996," Hoekstra said. Hoekstra said he does not expect a problem passing legislation on lobby reform and gift ban before Congress adjourns in 1996. "The gift ban is a House rule and that will get done," Hoekstra said. But passing a campaign finance reform bill will be difficult. Hoekstra, who is in his second term, does not take PAC money for his campaigns. "Some newspaper reporters in Washington have said they find it hard to think of this as a promotion because campaign finance reform has been talked about for so many years but never has happened," Hoekstra said. Hoekstra said he would not mind eliminating PACs but wants to get to a point where legislation reducing PACs would get passed. "No, I'm not confident. People have said I won't get campaign finance reform legislation passed," Hoekstra said. "I'm going in with the expectations that I can and will."
