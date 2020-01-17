Jan. 17, 1970
A merger with Castleton Industries Inc. and relocation of corporate headquarters have been announced by officials of Brooks and Perkins Inc. The boards of directors of Castleton Industries Inc. and Brooks and Perkins Inc. announced that they have authorized the execution of definitive agreements leading to the merger of the two companies. The transaction is subject to the approval of the shareholders of both companies. Castleton has interests in manufacturing, real estate, banking and recreation and leisure time activities. Brooks and Perkins is a diversified manufacturer of air cargo handling systems, industrial materials handling equipment, aerospace components and products for containerization. President and board chairman of Brooks and Perkins Inc. also announced that corporate headquarters of the company have moved from Detroit to the new Honeywell Center at Southfield. The move is hoped to allow corporate management services on an equal and more formal basis to the company’s divisions, subsidiaries and plants in Livonia, Cadillac and Caro, Michigan, and Port Jervis, New York.
Jan. 17, 1995
The open water of the canal will remain closed to snowmobiles. The Cadillac City Council passed a new ordinance prohibiting the running of snowmobiles across any open water. But, the new law will not be in effect until at least this spring — well past the time of Cadillac’s North American Snowmobile Festival, set Jan. 21-Feb. 5. City attorney David McCurdy said the city, like last year, will rely on the enforcement of state laws to keep daredevil snowmobilers from trying to run the canal that connects lakes Mitchell and Cadillac. “Last year, we had very good cooperation from Wexford County enforcing the state law on it,‘ McCurdy said. “But, the state laws are very general and not meant for this type of thing. The specific laws are needed.‘ The new ordinance pertains solely to Lake Cadillac and the portion of Lake Mitchell within city limits. It says a person “shall not operate a snowmobile, except at a minimum speed required to maintain forward movement of the snowmobile, when within 100 feet of any open water.‘ McCurdy said the law would be placed into effect only after the DNR passes a similar rule banning running snowmobiles on open water. He said he does not expect DNR action on the rule until spring. Jay Theibaut was the sole council member to vote against the ordinance. He said he saw little difference in the city’s liability between the city physically blocking the canal, and it passing an ordinance that prohibits canal running. McCurdy said his interpretation of the law was that there was a difference. “If we pass an ordinance, we have not created a man-made change to increase our liability,‘ he said. “An ordinance just sets up consequences.‘ Mayor Ronald Blanchard said the council should follow the instructions of their insurance carrier, who suggested passing an ordinance to protect itself.
