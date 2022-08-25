Aug. 25, 1922
Many repairs are being made on the First Baptist Church, situation on the corner of Stimson and Shelby streets. The church has been closed for more than a week and will not open until Sunday, Sept. 3. Both the interior and the exterior of the structure are undergoing changes. The roof is being completely renewed, the frame painted, and inside both the auditorium and the annex are undergoing redecoration. This church was first organized in 1876 and received a charter in 1882, during which year the Granite and Farrar street chapels were acquired. Since that time the latter has been given over to the Seven Day Adventists. The Granite Street chapel is still owned and operate by the Baptist Church. In 1912 the church was enlarged and remodeled. The Rev. H.S. Grandholm has been taking a vacation of three weeks while the church is being repaired. He is spending this time with relatives in Marcellus, Michigan and Marionette, Wisconsin.
Aug. 25, 1972
The centennial celebration at Manton, Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, will be highlighted by the production “A Dramatic History of Manton,” written and produced by Mrs. Edith Larson. Mrs. Larson is new to the field of directing but her experience in the field of writing reaches back to her high school days when she began writing for stage. “My first three-act play — a flop — was performed at the opening of the school gym,” said Mrs. Larson. Between 1954 and 1970 Mrs. Larson was able to have one of five one-act plays bought and published. A three-act drama completed in 1968 brought her three awards: the Saginaw Writers Club Annual Award; first place Indiana University Writers Conference Drama Division; fourth place American National Theatre and Academy of New York competition. The production grew out of contributions made by dozens of local citizens. The scenery for the play is based on early photographs of the area.
Aug. 25, 1997
Construction of the new 6/7 grade school building on Mackinaw Trail accelerated slightly after the Cadillac Area Public Schools board approved bids for utilities and road reconstruction. The utilities bid was the last major bid for the whole project, said assistant superintendent Don Leveille. Started in April, the $13.5-million construction project entered the third phase after completing site works/footing and foundation phases. After approval at the CAPS special meeting Monday, Pioneer Advisor, Inc. will work on the septic drain field for $77,950. The work includes installing utilities such as gas, water and electricity. “The project is underway on the C-wing of the building,” Leveille said. “We will be putting up block walls before winter.” The other bid is to reconstruct old Mackinaw Trail. The south end of the school property is seven feet lower than the road, Leveille said. To make a flat road and connect the school, the hill and trail need to be evened out, he added. It will cost $131,000 and Pioneer Advisor won the low bidder. The bids are part of the total $27 million construction/renovation approved in September, 1996. The new building is a 100,000-foot one-story building which will house 720 students. About 67 acres of the property is planned for a playground. “We’ve been waiting a long time for the new building,” said board president Craig Weidner. “We look forward to see it.” It is scheduled to open next fall.
