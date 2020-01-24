Jan. 24, 1970
Feb. 2 will mark the beginning of adult non-credit courses offered evenings at Cadillac Senior High School. Classes that are scheduled for weeknights from 7 to 9 p.m. are: beginning sewing — room 114 and Lip reading for adults — room 320, on Mondays; interior decorating — room 114, beginning oil painting — room 302, and physical fitness for women — in gym, on Tuesdays; bookkeeping — room 410, on Thursdays. Driver training will be offered and classes will be arranged individually. Interest has been shown in several other classes but more students are needed to hold them, officials report. They are bridge, knitting, beginning typing, upholstering, beginning shorthand, hatha yoga. Two Non-Credit classes are scheduled to begin in March. They are cake decorating and advanced oil painting. Three classes were canceled because of an inability to obtain an instructor or because not enough students enrolled. They were blueprint reading, welding and woodworking.
Jan. 24, 1995
Not many questions surfaced during the Cadillac school board’s question and answer session on the upcoming bond proposal. That’s because few people attended the board’s meeting Monday except a smattering of students. The board had scheduled a question and answer session on the Feb. 14 election during its regular monthly meeting. Voters will be asked to approve a $39.9 million proposal to construct a new high school and make renovations to its present schools. The proposal is the culmination of several months’ work by a citizens committee. One Cadillac high school senior did ask the board what capacity the new high school would be at when it opened at the proposed 1998 date. “When you plan for something like this you plan to be about 85 percent of capacity,‘ Board President Craig Weidner said. “Our current high school is at 110 percent.‘ One of the most asked questions of the board, board member Barb Tatarchuk said, is what happens if the Feb. 14 bond proposal fails. “We started out looking at a lot of other plans,‘ Tatarchuk said. “A lot of other options have been discussed. We chopped down to what we really need for the district.‘ If residents vote down the proposal, board member Steve Barbus said, the board should take that as a mandate. “It would be a mandate for us to do what we need to do to get by,‘ Barbus said.
