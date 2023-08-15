Today in history: CAPS board adopts skip policy

Aug. 15, 1923
No objections were made last evening at the special hearing by the city commission on vacating 72 feet of the alley back of Mitchell, just off North, where the new Pennsylvania freight warehouses will be erected this fall. Accordingly Ordinance No. 355, closing this alley stub, was introduced at the last meeting, were passed last night by the city fathers. No. 353 is of the most interest, as it makes Mitchell Street a through traffic street. Traffic thereon has the right of way over approaching drivers from every street except East Harris vehicles which are to turn north on Mitchell, but not those to cross it or turn south. Harris also is a state trunk line and, hence, of equal importance, and the right hand rule prevails there. This code goes in effect Aug. 31, when the new state law takes effect, giving all trunk line traffic the right of way over side lines, except at intersections of other trunk lines, where the right hand protection rule still holds. Ordinance No. 354, given immediate effect as it carried no penalty, allows the Pennsylvania to lay two sidetracks across West River Street for the new freight depot. No. 352, reducing the taxicab license fees, also was passed, taking effect Sept. 4. While no objections were made for the one alley closing by the Pennsylvania, other taxpayers appeared to protest a similar result. The office for the new Holmen coal dock is being constructed on West Pine Street. Property owners opposed it as they found it would block space heretofore used as an alley. They were informed that the city accepted the plot of that block without an alley, and hence any redress must come in action against the Pennsylvania or those leasing from it, as the new fuel warehouse will be on the railroad right of way. The city merely has approved plans for the office building and scales, but not as yet for the warehouse. Property owners seem to think they have established possession of the strip used for an ally by such use for some years but the Pennsylvania has its pole line thereon.
Aug. 15, 1973
Skipping school is a big problem in many schools, but the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education is trying to head the problem off at the pass. The board passed a policy proposal at Monday night’s meeting which lists the procedure school officials will use to handle the problem of a student missing classes, half days of school or whole days of school. The policy allows for one skip, but the penalty for the first encounter is a student-parent-school official consultation. This meeting of the principles involved is to attempt to find the source of the student’s problem. The second skip results in a three-day suspension, while the third skip automatically drops the student from a class, if that is what he is missing or from the school for the semester if his unexcused absences run to more than one class. The policy allows the student, parent and school personnel to know how such situations will be handled. “I think students will live up to the expectations,” said John Laurent, high school principal. “We have to give students the opportunity to make decisions and live by their decisions,” Laurent said. He explained the liberalization of the school program at the high school level, noting for instance that there are 26 possible English courses which can be taken. “We think we have been doing some things to make the master schedule meet their needs,” Laurent said.
Aug. 15, 1998
The State Boundary Commission will help settle an annexation depute between Clam Lake Township and Cadillac. State representatives will be here Sept. 2 to conduct a public hearing on a proposal to annex about 40 acres in Clam Lake Township to the city. The acreage in question is owned by Mary and Larry Burke and is west of 41 Mile Road, north of 44 Mile Road and south of M-55. Dennis Irwin-Stabenow, of the Boundary Commission, said the state often steps in to hear disputes when municipalities cannot reach agreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.