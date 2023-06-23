Today in history: CAPS board discusses Durant settlement

June 23, 1933
Two Manton youths, Robert Bailey and Delvin Lindsay, confessed to Deputy Sheriff James Truman Thursday afternoon that they broke into Mark Chivvis’ filling station in Manton Thursday night, June 15, and when they appeared in Recorders Court this morning waived examinations. Bailey, who has been in court before, was bound over to September term of Circuit Court on $1,000 bail and bail for Lindsay, who was arrested yesterday for the first time, was set at $500. Bailey was in court once before on a theft charge, but was not found guilty, and has also been apprehended for driving a car without lights. The two are said to have confessed to entering the Chivvis station from which cigarettes, candy, cigars and one dollar in cash were stolen. They were arrested by deputies Truman and Oscar Anderson.
June 23, 1973
Charles J. Dumanois, M.D., will open an office at 828 Oak St., July 2. Dr. Dumanois will be practicing internal medicine. He is a graduate of Wayne State University with a bachelor of science degree in biology and the Wayne State University Medical School. He interned at Detroit General Hospital and spent his first year of residency there. His second and third years of residency were spent at Beaumont Hospital at Royal Oak.
June 23, 1998
Members of the Cadillac Area Public Schools board of education kicked off their monthly meeting with a series of public hearings on financial issues. Public hearings Monday covered the proposed 1998-99 general fund budget, the so-called Durant settlement and a proposed millage renewal. In his presentation on the Durant case, assistant superintendent Don Leveille went over the options before the board on resolving Cadillac’s share of the legal settlement. The Durant case was the lawsuit brought by 83 school districts against the state of Michigan seeking payment for 14 years of promised funding for special education. The state required local schools to offer special education, but refused to pay for the extra expense. The state lost its case in the courts and agreed to pay three years of funding. But the method of reimbursing that money to CAPS is convoluted. Leveille said that under the terms of the settlement, Cadillac was due $468,432. Half the money will be reimbursed in 10 equal, annual payments of $23,241. This may not be used for operational expenses, according to the settlement. The other half could be reimbursed one of two ways. Leveille recommended the board bond for the remaining $234,216. In this way, the money would be available in a lump sum this fall. CAPS would repay the bonds using money received from the state in 15 annual payments. Board members agreed to bond for the second half of the Durant case funding. The money will be used to reduce school debt and pay for new middle school equipment and telephone system.
