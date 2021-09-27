Work on the state park near Kenwood is progressing rapidly. Clearing operations have been started near the old outlet and members of the City Park Commission which is directing the work say they are still besieged with local parties who claim the beauties of nature are being defaced. The commission however is under direction from the state to make the local sites attractive to campers and the work will proceed along this line with plenty of the boulevard left in a natural state. A road to the new bathing beach on Lake Cadillac will be built this fall. Wooden bridges, to be transformed into artistic rustic ones in the spring, will be constructed now. A circular lake shore drive south of the boulevard will be built here, also. With the removal of the poplar and other undesirable brush the second growth timber, oak, maple and pine, is expected to develop into stately groves in the course of a few years.
Assurance that Woodward Development Corp. is going to build a shopping center north of Cadillac was gained Friday by officials who talked with company officials at Southfield. City Manager Donald Mason said company officials assured Cadillac officials that “we are still going to build a shopping center on the same site.” The site is located north of 13th Street and east of U.S. 131 in Haring Township and the City Commission has taken action to annex the property as a first step toward extending sewer and water services to the proposed shopping center. Mayor Ronald Wilson, City Attorney Edward TenHouten and Mason went to Southfield to talk with Woodward officials after a question on the center’s future was raised because of an announcement that part of the property to be purchased had been leased to a scrap iron firm. Woodward officials said they would “work out a deal” with Stanley Fawcett, owner of the property, relative to the lease. Fawcett was out of town today and unavailable for confirmation. Construction of the shopping center is slated to begin this fall and company officials are “looking for a spring opening,” Mason said.
Ground will be broken in the spring but it will be three years before Cadillac school building projects are completed. Voters set the wheels in motion Tuesday by approving two proposals designed to alleviate overcrowding and improve technology. Voters approved both proposals by a 60% and 40% margin. The support was a “tremendous turnaround,” said CAPS Superintendent Fred Carroll. Voters denied a nearly $40 million bond proposal in February 1995 by a 64% to 32% margin. “It was a tremendous turnaround really due to the process this time,” Carroll said. “This was a no-frills request that was citizen-driven.” Robert Van Dellen, co-chair of a citizen’s committee that developed the proposals, said the campaign’s success was “participatory democracy at its best.” “We had an incredible, broad-based citizen’s committee that listened to what community residents were willing to support,” Van Dellen said. “We had support from industry that we didn’t have before and we had support from the school board and administration. This community won.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.