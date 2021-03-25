March 25, 1931
Dollar by dollar a total of $45.75 has been collected for the fund for feeding stock and the requests from stock owners who no longer could purchase feed for their horses or cows or mules has been but slightly behind it. The appeal for funds is being continued as additional cases of animals suffering from malnutrition come to light. A recapitulation of the donations is given below: Judge Fred S. Lamb $10; James Whaley and Mrs. Arista Wardell, each $5; a “Friend,‘ $5; two “Friends,‘ each $2; Mrs. L.B. Bellaire, Charles Foster, friend at Mesick, Howard Emmons, Teddy VanMeter, M.E. Thomas, Otto F. Larson, Mrs. Florence Andrews, Edgar Born, P.F. Powers, Charles Anderson and M.M. VanValkenburg, each $1; Mrs. Mary Hawthorne and Mrs. Elizabeth Brooks, each 50 cents. Mrs. Sarah Gane, 75 cents; three “Friends,‘ $1 each. The proposition was presented to the Rotary club this week by its president-elect, Perry F. Powers. Action will be taken as individuals not as a club.
March 25, 1971
Twenty-one persons turned out Wednesday night to hear a recommendation that duck hunting continue on Lake Cadillac but be limited to “more than 450 feet lakeward from the nearest shoreline.‘ The matter now goes to the Cadillac City Commission for approval or rejection. The recommendation came from a four-man “Hunting Area Control Committee‘ chaired by L.A. Gray of the Department of Natural Resources in Lansing. It was the second public hearing on the matter. Most people attending the meeting favored the committee decision, referring to it as a fair and safe solution. There was outspoken opposition, however, particularly from residents along the lake. Tom Harris, noting that the Cadillac Sportsman’s Club had organized in favor of the proposal, said the 450 foot ruling would be “unenforceable‘ and asked, “Do we need an accident.‘ Harold Lund said emphatically, “I’m against it,‘ and added, “I hope the city commissioners will rescind it.‘ Several women also voiced strong opposition. One woman, who said she has three small children, said she was “worried about the danger.‘ She added she would like to see Lake Cadillac as a bird sanctuary. Another woman said there have been instances of hunters coming up to the shoreline and hunting. She asked, “What’s wrong with Lake Mitchell?‘ Donald McBeath, game biologist for the Department of Natural Resources’ district office, said the recommendation was “good for the hunter, yet offers protection (for the resident).‘ Wilson said the proposal would be “a matter of enforcement. He said he was not a duck hunter but said the 450 foot minimum would provide safety. This would put the shoreline “well out of range‘ of a shotgun, he said. Linn said the distance was “a football-field-and-a-half‘ and that city, state, sheriff and DNR officers would be able to enforce the regulation if adopted by the city and put in the administrative code of the state. The recommendation proposes that a permit signed by the Cadillac police chief must be in possession of each hunter. It also provides that “migratory game birds may be hunted during open season established by state law on and over the waters of Lake Cadillac when persons so engaged are more than 450 feet lakeward from the nearest shoreline.‘
March 25, 1996
Cadillac High School’s no tolerance policy toward gang and racially related situations has resulted in one suspension. High school principal Tom Jobson said a student was suspended for two days after the student refused to remove potentially gang-related clothing. “It is a tough call in some situations,‘ Jobson said. “We are holding a position of no tolerance.‘ The administrative procedure was read to students over the high school’s public address system for three days in late February. The policy says: “all gang or racially related identifying clothing, items and activities (as determined by the administration) are strictly prohibited in school, on school property and at all school related events. Failure to strictly comply will result in disciplinary action.‘ “It will be my judgement,‘ Jobson said about what types of clothing will be in question. “I will be looking for specific hats and how they are worn, bandannas, the color of bandannas and how they are worn, pants worn below the crotch area, shoe strings, the whole gamut of things. It is a judgement call.‘ Jobson said the high school is finding more Folks gang related material and skinhead symbols. “Any time you have to address it and have an administrative policy ... it has caught our attention. We thought it required some immediate action so it doesn’t become full blown,‘ Jobson said. The school is looking at developing a no-hat policy, Jobson said. “A lot of kids wear hats and jackets and 90-95 percent have nothing to do with gangs,‘ Jobson said. The no hat or coat policy is being considered as a continuation of the no tolerance gang policy and as a matter of respect, Jobson said.
