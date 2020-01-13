Jan. 13, 1970
The growing use — and especially misuse — of snowmobiles has prompted the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of education to declare snowmobiles unwelcome on all school district property for any reason. A city ordinance makes it illegal for snowmobiles to be operated on any property without permission of the owner, so the board went on record that no one has such permission. During their regular meeting Monday night board members discussed snowmobiles and heard reports that the Franklin School grounds had recently been a major problem area. The principal reported that one girl suffered broken bones in a mishap while being towed behind a snowmobile in the school playground. Board members said they would officially inform city officials of their stand on snowmobiles.
Jan. 13, 1995
The Miss Center of Michigan Scholarship Pageant will be held Saturday, commemorating its 15th anniversary. The pageant originally was scheduled July 23, but lack of interest forced its cancellation, said Executive Director Bud Wilkins. “Only two girls expressed interest and that’s not enough,‘ Wilkins said. “It’s really heart-breaking.‘ Last year, organizers found themselves in a similar predicament and postponed the pageant a month to allow more contestants to enter. This year, just three weeks away from the pageant, the pageant board was forced to make the cancellation. Organizers waited until school was back in session and started making personal contacts and advertising. “We wanted to celebrate our 15th anniversary with a pageant,‘ Wilkins said. “Our primary goal is to help a young girl build her self-confidence and boost her self-esteem and give her an opportunity to further her education through the scholarship program.‘ The pageant has generated more than $30,000 in scholarships, Wilkins said. Starting last year, the winner is given the choice of either a $1,000 scholarship to the college of her choice, or a two-year scholarship to Baker College in Cadillac, which totals about $11,000. “This is a wonderful opportunity,‘ Wilkins said.
