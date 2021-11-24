Nov. 24, 1921
With Thanksgiving out of the way, the Elks have started preparations on their annual holiday festival, the Christmas dinner for the children of the city. L.T.M. Foster is again chairman of the committee, which has sent letters to the members as the first step in finances. Last year there were 331 little guests who were banqueted and clothed at a cost of $720.36. This year the Elks plan as extensive an effort. Checks should be mailed to Chairman Foster or left with Mark Cushman at the Corner Cigar Store or William Pardee at the club rooms.
Nov. 24, 1971
A Key Line Freight Inc. regional terminal is being constructed north of Mesick with hopes of providing better service to Northern Michigan, Key Line President Daniel Darling reported to company officials and various community members at a luncheon-presentation at Sun 'N Snow Restaurant at Cadillac, Tuesday. "This location (at M-115 and M-37) was selected as a convenient mid-point between key service areas of Manistee, Cadillac and Traverse City," Darling said. The 7,600 square foot terminal is being constructed at a cost of more than $40,000, Darling said. It is hoped the Northwest Regional Terminal, to be managed by Donald Houston, will be finished and ready for operation by mid-December, Darling said. With its opening, the Cadillac, Manistee and Traverse City terminals will cease operations, he added. No employee loss, as a direct result from the move, is expected to occur, Darling commented. Benefits from the change are expected to include radio dispatched trucks, a warm room and inside truck parking, a toll free, direct telephone set-up, a complete office and continued overnight Key Line service to other Michigan cities, Darling said. "Interstate service will be faster, more reliable than ever before," he said. Direct traffic with no intermediate stops will help to achieve these goals, Darling explained. A large parking area and seven exterior loading docks at the new facility will also aid in quicker service for Michigan's northwest area, the Key Lines' president said. With home offices in Grand Rapids, the Key Line, formerly Darling Freight Inc., services several states with a fleet of 800 vehicles. The operation has been serving Northern Michigan since its inception in 1919, Darling said. "While not moving from the area, we are more involved than ever before with a concentrated effort," claimed Darling.
Nov. 24, 1996
Concerns raised since the Cadillac school board reduced a football player's punishment for possessing cigarettes warrant further discussion, the board's president says. A special meeting Monday will be followed by a board work session to discuss status of the district's building project and athletic code penalties. Several letters to the editor in the Cadillac Evening News have questioned the board's Oct. 31 decision to reduce the player's suspension from two games to one. Board president Craig Weidner said other correspondence and discussion warrants the need "to reflect on the issues raised." "This is simply a chance for the board to get together as a whole to discuss the issue," Weidner said. "It will be a general discussion. Nothing will be resolved and no changes will be made on Monday." The 18-year-old senior was found in violation of school code after a staff member saw the student purchase cigarettes at a local business. The school's extracurricular code, passed earlier this year, states an athlete may not use, possess, conceal, distribute, sell or be under the influence of alcohol, illegal drugs, steroids, inhalants or tobacco products. The policy applies both on and off school grounds. The penalty is suspension of 50% of the season or suspension of 25% of the season and counseling, if the student's parents agree. During their regular meeting Nov. 11, board members emphasized their action did not change the policy, just the penalty in that particular case. In this case, a motion to uphold the policy and punishment failed 4-2. A second motion to reduce the penalty to a one-game suspension and counseling passed, 5-1. One board member was absent. "I guess the big issue was that this student is of legal age to purchase cigarettes ... that's the gray area," Weidner said. The school policy presently applies to all athletes, regardless of age. "And truthfully, I think board members looked at this case from a compassionate point of view ... he's a senior, it would have been his last football game," Weidner said. "The board made its decision based on what would serve this student best. It was a split issue ... some good suggestions were raised. Instead of meeting in committee, this gives the board a chance to get together as a whole and discuss the issues."
