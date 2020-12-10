Dec. 10, 1920
"One of my main interests in the coming session of the Legislature will be to see some treatment given our wild lands of Northern Michigan," Senator Albert J. Engel of Lake City stated on a visit to Cadillac. "Having lived in this country practically all my life I know what eyesores these vast tracts of waste lands are, simply lying idle, the prey of every forest or brush fire that cares to sweep back and forth across them burning every bit of vitality from the soil. We have progressed far enough now that we know the lumber crop can be seeded, cultivated and harvested the same as a crop of potatoes. A bond issue to reforest would doubtless be paid off by the timber harvest in 50 years. Certainly some action should be taken to make our state as productive as possible and this is one of the possibilities. While stationed at Coblenz with the army of occupation I saw enough scientific reforestation to prove to me that Europe, in this respect, has out-distanced us. Of course her forests were devastated the same as ours have been but we should not wait until we are face to face with the shortage of timber which faced Central Europe before she started to replant her wild land. By taking action soon we can keep a crop of timber ever available instead of going through a period of no production, a condition which is bound to occur unless steps are now taken to insure a continuous growing crop. The trouble with us in Northern Michigan is that we have lived close to the forests for so long that we can scarcely conceive of their passing. But haven't our hardwood tracts almost disappeared? The same condition is true of all wooded districts, and within a comparatively short time there will be a shortage of wood materials, which will seriously embarrass us. Now is the time to forestall such a condition."
Dec. 10, 1970
A $100,000 error caused a Lansing engineering firm to lose a three-quarter million dollar contract for sewage construction at Reed City. Bids were received by City Council Wednesday, and an hour after they were opened, representatives of Montague-Keith Construction Co. found their low bid of $644,932 was $100,000 lower than they intended. City Council decided Monday night to give consideration to the next lowest bid of $764,000 submitted by Clark Construction Co. of Lansing. Montague-Keith, like the other three firms bidding, backed up their bid with a $32,000 bond. Council was convinced, however, that it was an honest error, and the firm was allowed to withdraw their bid without penalty. Even with the $100,000 added on, Montague-Keith would have beaten Clark Construction by $20,000, but because of the original mistake, the bid was not accepted. Two other firms submitted higher bids of $782,500 and $796,634. Awarding the contract awaits a Dec. 14 meeting when a financial report based on the Clark Construction bid will be heard. Michigan Water Resources Commission has set a Dec. 30 deadline for awarding construction contracts. Work to be done on the city's sewage treatment facilities includes constructing lagoons and renovating the existing plant to increase phosphorous removal.
Dec. 10, 1995
The Cadillac school district again is searching for an administrator. High School principal Tom Jobson has submitted his resignation, effective at the end of the school year. The board is expected to accept the resignation at Monday's 7:30 p.m. meeting at the central offices on South Street. "He will be hard to replace," said Superintendent Fred Carroll. Jobson has been with the Cadillac district for 25 years, 18 as high school principal. "All of these years have been immensely rewarding," Jobson said in his letter of resignation to the board. His resignation completes "34 years in the teaching profession," he said. The position already has been posted internally and with several colleges and universities, Carroll said. It also will appear in the National Association of Secondary School Principals bulletin. "We hope to have all applications by March 1 and someone hired soon after that," Carroll said. Carroll said Jobson is retiring probably "to do more fishing." The district was left in a unique situation earlier this year after three principals and an assistant principal resigned their positions. Elementary school principals George Rosingana and Gary Williams retired and Middle School Principal Randy Thompson and assistant principal Laura Dickey resigned.
