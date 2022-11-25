Today in history: Carl T. Johnson gives land rights to state to preserve property

Nov. 25, 1922
The calendar for the November term of Circuit Court which opens here Monday shows the lightest docket faced by Judge Fred S. Lamb in some time. The last term was the heaviest in years and the fact that quite a number of cases went over at that time alone leaves any amount of work for the present session. The criminal docket lists only six cases. Four of those are booze charges and the same number are cases continued from the last term. On the chancery side there are 13 entries, all petitions for divorce, more than half of which have been called previously. The larceny charge against Herbert Haak of the Family Theatre still stands on the calendar. Garth Labar, Tracey McTaggart and William Keeler again are slated for trial on charges of driving an automobile while intoxicated. New criminal cases include George Friday, liquor violation, and George W. Doty, breaking and entering a barn at Long Lake belonging to Manton parties. The only jury case listed on the civil docket is Joseph Widgren’s suit for $20,000 damages from Springville Township for injuries suffered in an automobile accident on Glengary hill. Two trespass cases of long standing appear on the non-jury civil list.
Nov. 25, 1972
Request for a final application by the city for funding for an industrial area development project was received today by city officials. The request came from Economic Development Administration officials at Chicago with whom city officials met last Monday to review a preliminary request. At first, it had been expected the EDA would take a number of weeks to review the initial request and, if a final application was to be made, request for this might not come until about the first of the new year. Mayor Raymond Wagner was notified by telephone over the weekend that the written request would be in today’s mail. It was. The city is seeking a federal grant of $458,600 to help finance development of 53 acres in the city’s northwest section as industrial property. The final application will go into much more detail than was included in the earlier request, City Manager Donald Mason said.
Nov. 25, 1997
A Cadillac man known for his commitment to natural resources is making sure future residents have a chance to see living history. Carl T. Johnson, the driving force behind the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, has donated 40 acres of his land rights to the Department of Natural Resources. “I felt I ought to give something and this is one way of doing it,” Johnson said. Under the donation, 20.5 acres of the land being used for farming can only be used for farming in the future. Nearly 20 additional acres of timber will also be protected from commercial development. The property is located on 33 Road west of Cadillac and south of M-55. The DNR’s Land Acquisition Division recommended that the donation be accepted during the Natural Resources Commission meeting Monday. “Oftentimes the DNR has received land parcels that have resources to develop, such as oil or minerals,” said Rich Harlow, of the DNR’s Land Acquisition division. “This is a new concept in some regards — land has a number of different rights to it, such as oil or gas. Mr. Johnson is donating this land to the DNR to remain in its current character.” Exactly how the transfer will be handled has not been completely worked out, Johnson said. But he did have some specifics he wanted included. “I want to have it in a trust in honor of somebody,” Johnson said. “I want it so the people of Cadillac will benefit from it.” The property has been owned by Johnson for 30 years. The acreage Johnson farms has been used to raise alfalfa and most recently for corn. Johnson bought the property from Sam Swanson, who raised potatoes and corn as well as other crops.
