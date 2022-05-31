May 31, 1922
Excellent crowds attended all Memorial Day features Tuesday. There was an excellent representation of citizens lining Mitchell Street as the procession slowly marched to Maple Hill cemetery to the measured tempo of a funeral march played by the Acme Band. The population of Cadillac was better represented on the streets than were the former service men in the parade. Only four or five squads of World War veterans in uniform appeared for the parade. The G.A.R. had a more nearly 100 percent turnout. The parade led by Marshal David Cook, mounted, formed at Mitchell and Harris streets and went to Legion Park on Lake Cadillac, where the exercises for the Navy dead were held. A.J. Teed, commander of the Washington Post G.A.R. had charge of the services at the lake. Mr. Teed was in the Navy during the Civil War. The program at the lake included a short eulogy by Mr. Teed, singing by the assembly, scattering flowers in the water as a symbol of respect for those who lost their lives on the seas while in the service of the Navy. Mr. Teed read the poem, “The Bivouac of the Dead.” The Legion firing squad saluted the Navy heroes with three volleys. The parade re-formed and marched to the intersection of Pine and Mitchell, where the school children joined the procession. Owing to a misunderstanding as to the place of meeting and conflicting information as to the parade, there was but a fraction of the number of children who usually march with the Memorial Day procession. The line of march to Maple Hill cemetery was down the center of Mitchell and Wood streets. The streets had been blockaded in the morning to prevent automobiles from parking in the center of the street from Pine to Chapin and the marchers were not crowded. The G.A.R. veterans walked to the Y.M.C.A. where they were taken into cars and conveyed the rest of the way as the day was too warm for the older veterans to negotiate the steep hill in comfort.
May 31, 1972
Carl T. Johnson of Cadillac issued a call for old time patriotism, courage and love during Memorial Day services at Veterans Memorial Stadium Monday morning. Johnson, featured speaker, said, “It’s time we think a little about patriotism. Now’s the time when we should return to God and old time patriotism.” He emphasized the abundance in the United States, pointing out that many persons take freedom for granted. “This nation was born out of bondage,” he said. “Sometimes we forget how we got our freedom.” Johnson chastised draft card burners, protesters who support communist countries over the United States and draft dodgers who flee to other countries. “It disturbs me when Congress grants amnesty to men who drop their swords, burn their draft cards, escape the draft in another country or wave Viet Cong flags in demonstrations,” he said. “I think the soldiers in Vietnam are the greatest in the world today,” he said, emphasizing the courage necessary to fight there. “We may have differences on the war, but not on the courage of the men involved,” he added. “I wonder about the minority groups who sit when the National Anthem is played,” he said. “If they love other countries, we should be kind enough to give them a one-way ticket to the land they love.” Urging “love in our hearts for our fellow man,” Johnson said one million Americans had died in wars, and more than five million had been disabled. Johnson’s brief speech was the highlight of the Memorial Day program, which included a parade as well as services. Mitchell Street was lined with parade watchers, and the services drew an estimated 300 to 400 persons. The American Legion drill team, which concluded the services with the gun salute and taps, has not missed a service or failed to take part in burial services for war dead since 1945, master of ceremonies Mike Taylor said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.