Dec. 24, 1919
That the Lininger poisoning case will be a bitter legal battle was clearly indicated in the examination of the widow, Mrs. Bessie Lininger, in Justice Julian A. Torey’s court here Tuesday. An entire day was consumed in taking the testimony. Prosecutor Henry Miltner spent much time with character witnesses, the people attempting to establish a motive for the poisoning of Howard Lininger through showing that the widow had intimate relations with other men, and apparently was infatuated with one, before the death. A.W. Penny, of Cadillac, who handled the defense with A.J. Engel, of Lake City, soon gave up efforts to exclude this line of testimony as the court gave the people free rein. The defense was overruled on all its motions when the people rested their case but the final argument of the motion to bind over the defendant to circuit court was postponed until Saturday morning. The people will then argue, as outlined in the preliminary plea Tuesday, that Bessie Lininger was bound to get rid of one man, her husband: was infatuated with another man, Peter Vis, and that she was not seeking a divorce, as the defense has hinted, as a means of obtaining her freedom.
Dec. 24, 1969
Sale of the former Calvert Nursing Home by Wexford County to Gerrit Grashuis of McBain has been completed, papers signed and delivered and money accepted in payment, County Clerk Harold Lund said today. The deed has been filed with the register of deeds. The county was paid $10,000 for the property which includes just a little more than eight acres of land north of the city plus the aging building which served for many years as a convalescent home. Most recent operator of the home was Mrs. Jack Calvert who had also operated the home several previous years.
Dec. 24, 1994
Carol Potter is a natural to promote “Naturally Inviting‘ Cadillac. The lifetime Cadillac resident brings 18 years of experience in travel and tourism to her new position directing the Cadillac Area Visitor’s Bureau. She replaces Ruth Ann McMahon, who resigned after a year at the helm. “I’ve always loved Cadillac,‘ Potter said. “I believe Cadillac is a wonderful place to live and now I can tell everyone it is a wonderful place to visit.‘ Potter grew up in Cadillac and worked school and college vacations at Caberfae ski resort. An English major, Potter taught school for five years in Warren before her family returned to Cadillac. She was a substitute teacher here for 10 years before she started in sales full-time at Caberfae. She has served as the resort’s marketing director for the past several years. Potter has been actively involved in the community as a member of the Gus Macker Committee and the Viking Boosters and as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. She also has been a member of the Cadillac Area Visitor’s Bureau and was on the advertising committee. “My knowledge of the properties, the attractions, the people and the natural resources of the area makes the position a natural,‘ Potter said. “I don’t want to take over — I want to pick up and go.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.