June 14, 1921
Gladys Filkins, 14, of Fife Lake, was held to trial on a charge of having on April 20 last, forged the name of Lewis Robinson to a check drawn in her favor on the Cadillac State Bank. The case was adjourned until next Saturday and the girl was committed to jail in default of $500 bail. She was given an opportunity to communicate with her relatives at Fife Lake. James Holmes, of Farrar Street, was packing a huge gat about on his person and was also alleged to be not entirely sober when Patrolman Dan Levin brought him into camp. The gun was a .45 Colt with a barrel seven and one-half inches long. He will be tried tomorrow.
June 14, 1971
A 19-year-old Cadillac man is confined to intensive care in Butterworth Hospital at Grand Rapids after sustaining a beating Wednesday in a mob attack at Grand Rapids. The man attends Davenport College of Business at Grand Rapids and has a dormitory apartment about two blocks from the campus. He was on his way about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday to his apartment after morning classes when he was approached by a group of young people who requested a cigarette. Grand Rapids Police said the gang was made up of about 20 people, one of a number of such roving bands clashing in the city. The man does not smoke and told the young people this, his mother said. “Let’s get him,‘ they said and attacked him, causing extensive head injuries. A police report indicated the man was struck with a baseball bat, sticks, a golf club and iron pipes. One witness has reported to the police, describing the attack and the assailants. Police were asking for other witnesses to also come forth with any information they can supply. Police said there were between 10 and 20 assaults Wednesday as roving bands of blacks and whites attacked individual members of the opposite races in the areas of some high school and middle schools in the city. Capt. Robert Jager, head of the Grand Rapids Police juvenile division, said the attacks probably took place because all secondary schools closed for the academic year at noon Wednesday “and resulted in kids roving from one school to the other.‘ The attack on the Cadillac man was the most serious, it was reported.
June 14, 1996
A Buckley man facing misdemeanor traffic charges had his day in court — but refused to acknowledge its authority. The 33-year-old man awaits trial in Wexford County’s 84th District Court on several misdemeanor charges involving a May 13 traffic stop by a State Police trooper. During a pre-trial hearing Wednesday to settle legal issues before trial, a court-appointed attorney said the man refused to talk to him about the charges. “Under these circumstances, I can’t adequately represent him,‘ said attorney Burton Hines Jr. “I didn’t hire him,‘ the man told District Judge David Hogg. “I know,‘ Hogg said. “I appointed him as your attorney.‘ Hines said the man asked him to sign documents that did not come from the court. “He’s under Admiralty Maritime and I’m not under that jurisdiction, I told you,‘ the man said. As Hogg continued standard court formalities, the man spoke out again: “Is this going to be under Common Law, or your man-made law? I say no more, God’s my Law.‘ The man did not identify himself as being associated with the Freeman now under siege by government agents in Montana, but his statements were similar to the stated beliefs rejecting the authority of federal and local government officials.
