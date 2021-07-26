Experiments are being conducted with calcium chloride on two roads out of Cadillac with the object of determining if this chemical treatment will assist in packing the new gravel during the present period of aridity. Two main traveled roads were selected for the demonstration, the Mackinaw Trail north for one mile and the road past the Country Club partway to Benson’s Corners. These roads have both had recent applications of fresh gravel which refuses to stay put under traffic. The state highway department is cooperating with the county highway commissioners in defraying the expense of the chloride and if the results are satisfactory other roads and perhaps some of the city streets will be treated. Calcium chloride is a lime-like chemical substance, which in its anhydrous state has a strong affinity for moisture. It is used as a drying agent and this property is utilized to attract moisture from the atmosphere. Calcium chloride will soon become damp if exposed to the air and in a short time after distribution on the roads, the surface of the highway is rendered moist enough for cohesion of the sand and gravel, thus a compact surface is produced by traffic. The properties of chloride may be noticed in the tendency of the salt cellars to collect drops of moisture even on dry days. Salt is sodium chloride.
It’s all over and Cadillac is almost “back to normal” today with only memories of the biggest birthday party it has ever had. Nine days of a packed schedule wound up this weekend. The city was literally over-flowing with people Saturday for the Centennial Parade. One unit slated to march in the parade got caught in a traffic jam stretching five miles along M-115 and made it just in time to get into the line of march. The bus carrying the Sarnia Lionettes inched its way along the highway with other vehicles in a bumper-to-bumper lineup which was almost typical of other routes leading into Cadillac. One official at a Saturday afternoon event said, “When you’ve got a five mile traffic jam, you know you’ve got a big event going.” About the only disappointment on the entire nine-day schedule was Sunday’s cancellation of championship boat races because of high winds which made Lake Cadillac too choppy for safety of the high speed entries. Centennial events ended about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when a colorful array of fireworks were fired by the Jaycee crew. Pale chins were prevalent today among the city’s male population which only yesterday was still resplendently bearded. Shaving parties were held “all over town,” some attended by a number of people, others only by the individual male at his own shaving mirror.
More arrests are expected in connection with a drug trafficking ring in Missaukee County. Police have arrested five people in connection with a ring they say sold five to 10 kilos of cocaine in the Lake City area during the past few years. A Lake City man deemed the ring’s leader has agreed to testify against the other suspects in exchange for a lesser prison sentence. The 47-year-old man is charged with conspiracy to deliver more than 650 grams of cocaine, a charge that carries a mandatory life sentence. The arrests follow a nearly year-long investigation by TNT, the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and Florida Law Enforcement agency. Missaukee County Sheriff James Bosscher said the investigation showed the network of cocaine traffickers was originally involved in heroin trafficking between China, Thailand and the metropolitan Detroit area. When the heroin supply decreased, some members of that group started distributing cocaine within the U.S. and Michigan, he said.
