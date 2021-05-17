May 17, 1921
The local post of the American Legion has received from the arsenal at Rock Island, Illinois, 10 .30 caliber regulation rifles for use in post ceremonial work. The rifles are to be kept in charge of Sgt. George Plett, who commands the firing squads in Legion ceremonies. The body of Sgt. Arthur Paulson has been shipped from France and the body of Daniel Tunney has been on the way home for several days. The Legion Post will have charge of both of these funerals. There will be a meeting of the Ray E. Bostick Post next Monday evening to make further plans for the observance of Memorial Day and to make arrangements for the military funerals of Comrades Paulson and Tunney. It is expected that Legion Posts throughout the state will have charge of the state bonus distribution and will doubtless receive applications for the former service men to use in certifying to their service records.
May 17, 1971
Two unidentified men were being sought by Michigan State Police today after they allegedly stole up to $1,000 in cash and checks from an opened safe of Bostick Drug Store. The store, located at 117 W. Main St., and owned by Kellard Bostick, was open when the two men came in. One man reportedly engaged Bostick in conversation near the front of the store while the other circulated near the rear of the store. The incident occurred between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Friday while Bostick was manning the store alone. Officers said the two men were not familiar to Bostick and police were seeking possible witnesses to the incident. Bostick reportedly was not aware of the robbery at the time it occurred.
May 17, 1996
A stiff southeast breeze and plenty of greasy auto parts fueled a sooty blaze that destroyed Ken’s Auto Parts on M-55 west of Cadillac. Owner Roger Sharp tried to help firefighters when he could. But much of the time, all he could do was watch as 30 years worth of work exploded into fireballs and black smoke so thick it forced early dismissal of Forest View Elementary School, located several hundred yards away on 25 Road. Firefighters from five fire departments battled the blaze, which broke out mid-morning in the east end of the structure. “It’s sad. Very sad,‘ Sharp said. “I put a lot of hours in down here. I didn’t need this.‘ Nearby, son Jeff leaned against a pickup truck with a group of friends. “It was his life, everything in the world to him,‘ said Jeff, who was patching pavement for the Wexford Road Commission near Mesick when he heard of the fire. Cherry Grove Fire Chief Gary Pullen said the investigation of the fire’s blaze targeted the east end of the structure, what seemed to be the obvious point of origin of the blaze. The exact cause of the fire will go down as unknown.
