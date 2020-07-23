July 23, 1920
Jay Loop suffered two broken ribs when his car hit a Ford driven by C. V. Sandin a few miles this side of Manton on the Cadillac road shortly before midnight. Sandin, 56 years old, proprietor of a harness shop at Manton, had a bruised left arm. His wife, 57 years old, and two daughters, Hilda, 39 years old, and Edith, 27 years old, were in the car. Aside from minor bruises, shaking up and a bad scare, all women escaped injury, but Miss Edith, who had a bump on the forehead. The Sandin family were returning from Gilbert. Loop was bruised and cut a little around the face by flying glass from his wind shield, besides his crushed ribs. Fred Finch, who was returning with Loop from a fishing trip, escaped with only bruises. He was able to be at work in Loop's barber shop today. Finch said he and Loop were blinded by the lights of the Ford which could not be dimmed. Sandin slowed and his lights were therefore brighter, Finch said, while the lights on the Loop car were dimmed and one spot light turned on the right side of the road. The Loop car hit the Ford at the front axle, smashing up the Ford front wheels and fenders. The Ford car stopped in the road. The Loop car lost its left front wheel and swerved into the ditch beyond and behind the Ford. The plunge into the ditch resulted in the injuries to Loop, who was crushed against the steering wheel. Finch threw up his arms and escaped most of the glass shower. He was braced for the jolt, he said. Deputy Sheriff James Truman of Manton was summoned and reached the scene about 1 a.m. today. Measurements showed the Loop car went about 70 feet from the point of the crash before it stopped against the ditch embankment. The crash was near the center of the road.
July 23, 1995
Attorneys for the Lake County Road Commission and the Department of Natural Resources filed a change of venue request with the Wexford County Circuit Court in a lawsuit over the Meadowbrook Bridge project. The county road commission and the DNR were named in a lawsuit filed by the Pine River Area Chapter of Trout Unlimited to prevent rebuilding of the bridge over the Pine River in Lake County. A temporary restraining order is in effect stopping the Road Commission from working on the span. In Trout Unlimited's complaint, the group claims the bridge will have a negative impact on the blue ribbon trout stream. The Road Commission is seeking to move the hearing to the Lake County Courthouse in Baldwin. Brian J. Kilbane, attorney for the road commission, said in the road commission response that a change of venue is needed because the Wexford County Courthouse is "improper and inconvenient to the parties and witnesses to Lake County." Trout Unlimited attorneys said Wexford County makes more sense for the majority of their witnesses. "For the organization, the Wexford County Courthouse is a much more convenient forum," Trout Unlimited attorney Marco Menezes said. "Most of our witnesses are DNR personnel from the Cadillac office and it is much more convenient from their standpoint to attend in Cadillac rather than Baldwin."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.