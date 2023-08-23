Today in history: chaos erupts when steer breaks lose at Northern Free Fair

Pictured is a clip from the Aug. 23, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Just before the steer sale Wednesday evening persons on the grounds turned cowboy, when Tommie, the grand champion steer owned by Mike Blackledge, decided steer sales were not the place for him. He broke loose from his owner and took a tour around the track before getting back with the 12 other steers in the herd to be sold.”