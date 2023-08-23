Today in history: chaos erupts when steer breaks lose at Northern Free Fair

Aug. 23, 1923
Thieves took a small amount of change from the Standard Oil Company’s north end station Saturday about noon. The robbers smashed a hole in the glass in the door large enough to put their arm through and unfasten the lock from the inside. Joe Sundstrom, station agent, had locked up practically all of his day’s receipts but had left some small change in the register. The only clue furnished the police was that of a car seen near the station at about the time the robbery was reported to have been committed.
Aug. 23, 1973
The Northern Free Fair has been keeping things hopping at the fairgrounds, just north of the Cadillac City limits. The horse show was held Wednesday, as was the steer auction. Just before the steer sale Wednesday evening persons on the grounds turned cowboy, when Tommie, the grand champion steer owned by Mike Blackledge, decided steer sales were not the place for him. He broke loose from his owner and took a tour around the track before getting back with the 12 other steers in the herd to be sold. Many of the persons attending the sale were eager to help in rounding up the big bovine, but it was all of his own will that he was caught. The steer was bought for 95 cents per pound by Dick Wingo of Plymouthland and Guy Fortuna of the Kountry Kitchen. The top steer totaled $1,040.25.
Aug. 23, 1998
Beginning in January, local pilot Nora Ann Mishler will take on a big challenge: she’ll begin training to fly $25 million attack aircraft for the U.S. Air National Guard. “They call them ‘tank killers,’” Mishler said. “You fly 50 feet off the ground. They’re shooting at you. The idea is to kill the tanks before they kill you.” Last month, Mishler enlisted with the Air National Guard. At first glance, Mishler is an unlikely candidate for climbing into the cockpit of an attack aircraft and assaulting enemy tanks. She is a feminine young woman, a definite minority in a macho industry that gives no points for beauty or charm. Only 45 of all commercial pilots are minorities — that number includes not only all women but also men of African, Hispanic and Oriental ancestry. And few women are freighter pilots, like Mishler. Now that Mishler has been inducted into the Air National Guard, she is training to fly the Fairchild Republic A-10, known as the “Warthog.” The fighter was first made in 1975 and originally nicknamed the “Thunderbolt II,” after one of the most famous ground-support fighters of World War II. The Warthog earned its new nickname during Operation Desert Storm. The awkward-looking plane saw extensive service in the Gulf War as Air National Guard planes joined Air Force planes to attack Iraqi positions before American troops advanced. “I get to fly it in January,” she said. “There’s a lot to learn first. They want to make sure you know what you’re doing before they let you fly a $25 million dollar plane.”
