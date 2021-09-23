Sept. 23, 1921
“Wild Bill” Williams, reporter for one of the yellow journals of the Hearst family in Chicago, had a woefully unsatisfactory day in Cadillac yesterday. He started here to kidnap William Kinney, wanted in the Dowagiac murder case. He tried to do a lot of other things after he got here but local officers foiled him at every step and he left with a big grouch and little news. Failure to get in a barber shop for a shave or a clothing store for a clean collar greatly offended Williams’ dignity. Later when he found no official in Cadillac was awed by the name of the Herald-Examiner or the terrible things it would do to those who opposed it he was even more annoyed. Someway Williams never did quite catch up with Sheriff Wyman of Cass County and his prisoner. Williams tried for 12 hours to see Kinney but he not only never saw the prisoner but he did not even succeed in getting an audience with the sheriff. The fact that local officers and newspapermen were with Kinney continually did not soothe Williams. The Chicago man got in bad with Cass County officers when he tried to steal their prisoner and if Williams returns to Dowagiac he will be arrested on a charge of impersonating an officer, Sheriff Wyman said on leaving Cadillac. Williams picked up the Cadillac trail of the officers from Dowagiac and at once got on the long distance telephone. Offers of $200 were made to local taxicab drivers if they would get Kinney before the Cass County officers arrived and deliver him at Ludington. Here Williams was to meet Kinney, smuggle him out of the state on a beat and take him to Chicago for a “scoop.” Local officers were tipped off as to who Williams was, however, and the arrest was made promptly. Kinney was being brought back to Cadillac when Williams passed the officers’ car near Marion. The Chicago man was riding with a local taxicab driver to whom he posed as a detective. Calls from Chicago were made by the newspaper in the name of the O’Neil Detective Agency and many other ruses were resorted to for information without results. Williams kept the wires hot from Temple and Clare after missing his man but he made the original mistake of saying he was from the state attorneys office and as there is no such official in Michigan it was evident he was a Chicago man.
Sept. 23, 1971
Some Wexford County counseling program plans for juveniles have been nipped in the bud, at lest temporarily. Wexford County Probate and Juvenile Court Judge Walter F. Ransom today announced the resignation of George H. McGowan, director of juvenile court services with the county probate court. McGowan joined the court May 15 to initiate counseling programs for youthful offenders. He had only begun developing programs when “personal considerations” required his resignation. Judge Ransom said that there is no one now available with the qualifications or abilities to replace McGowan. A program of group counseling, which had been initiated for youngsters on probation, is curtailed. McGowan was also in the process of developing a volunteer program where local volunteers would work with wards of the court, the judge said. “We have the list of volunteers and may be able to continue that program,” Judge Ransom added. “But it’s still tentative.” A program to make services available in local schools through the administrations was in the discussion stage. Judge Ransom explained that it would have been aimed at handling problems in the schools in order to keep them from reaching court. “The idea behind the entire program was prevention,” he said. McGowan joined the probate court under a one-year contract between him and the Wexford County Board of Commissioners. It was terminable by either party.
Sept. 23, 1996
An entrepreneur who tried to bring year-round video golf to Cadillac overcame almost every hurdle — except money. Tim Simonis told the Cadillac City Council this week that he has been unable to get financing for four proposed “full swing” indoor golf simulators. He said a bank had originally told him that it “probably” would finance the venture and an adjoining community hall south of Lake Cadillac, if he got approval from the city. Golf simulators allow golfers to drive balls into 10-foot projection screens, then a laser measures the elevation, angle and speed of the drive and shows where the ball would land on the simulated golf course. Area tourism officials supported the plan as a way to extend the Cadillac area’s golf season.
