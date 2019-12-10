Dec. 10, 1919
Cancellation of many trains on all roads over the country owing to the scarcity of coal is causing post office employees much concern over the prospect of handling the heavy Christmas mail. Assistant Postmaster C.M. Smith of the Cadillac post office urges all citizens of this city to mail their packages as soon as possible or the possibility is that many parcels will not be delivered in time for Christmas. The congestion is already being felt at the transfer points, says Mr. Smith, and with the curtailed service, it is inevitable that the situation will get worse instead of better, as even with a settlement of the coal strike, the railroads will be forced to continue the decreased schedules and as the holidays approach, the mail will pile up even more than is now the case. Mail your Christmas packages now, says Mr. Smith.
Dec. 10, 1969
Four Michigan boys will be among the 48 Eastern division Punt, Pass and Kick finalists competing at Tiger Stadium Sunday. The Michigan youths who will represent the Detroit Lions in the PP and K competition, are: Mark Tripp, 8, Lapeer; David Michael, 9, Richland; Chris Reitmeyer, 10, Cadillac; and Ronald Rummel, 13, Saginaw. Two Ohio boys, Ben Shimp III, 11, of Toledo, and Larry Ludwig, 12, of Kenton, also will represent the Lions in the divisional finals. The six winners in the Detroit competition — one in each age group — will go to the national finals at the NFL Playoff Bowl game in Miami Jan. 3 where they will compete against six Eastern division champions.
Dec. 10, 1994
A Cadillac man authorities claim is a serial rapist who went on a two-month crime spree across the country was convicted of kidnapping a real estate agent and taking her to Arizona. A federal jury deliberated for about 15 minutes before returning the guilty verdicts against Daniel Shue, 38. Shue was convicted of two counts of kidnapping and using a firearm during a kidnapping. He faces possible life in prison when he is sentenced March 6. A woman testified that Shue ordered her to raise her hands June 29 as she was showing him a home in Val Verde, 35 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The realtor testified that she was tied up and forced to lie in the back of a rented car as Shue drove from Val Verde into Arizona. The woman was found tied up in a Gila Bend, Arizona, hotel room two days after the abduction. Shue was arrested July 1 in a topless bar in Ogden, Utah. Shue’s attorney, public defender Nelson Marks, told jurors on Tuesday that the woman was unhappy with her marriage and willingly accompanied Shue to Arizona. The woman said Shue claimed his wife was divorcing him and that he was expecting to die from a brain tumor. She said he apologized for the abduction, telling her, “I’m really sorry about this.‘
