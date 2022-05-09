May 9, 1922
J.E. Loop and David E. Cook today sweepingly denied that they were the Cadillac sportsmen who paid fines in Moorestown for having more than the limit of trout, some undersized. Despite their insistence on innocence, however, evidence continued to pile up that there was quite a lot of truth in the dispatch from Missaukee County yesterday. Innkeeper Fagan of Moorestown is said to have recognized “Jay” which spoiled the latter’s chance to use an assumed name, as did “Mr. Edgerton.” George DeWitt the warden making the arrests looked over the baskets of several Cadillac sportsmen in that vicinity. George Johnston, city manager; H. Lee Worden, city clerk, and Willis Cornwell, city treasurer, escaped his eagle eye. Indications were today that the other two men in the party which was taken before the bar of justice were not under arrest. W.W. Hodges, county agent, and the other fisherman, whose identity is still shrouded in some doubt, were not fined. “Jay” is expected to confess fully before the next issue of the Michigan Sportsman comes out, as it carries a full list of those arrested for violating the game laws.
May 9, 1972
Publicity for future bomb threats in Cadillac Junior and Senior High Schools was virtually “turned off” Monday night when members of news media attending the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education meeting agreed to disregard the news in an effort to stop the “wave” of calls. Lt. Donald Linn of Michigan State Police and Cadillac Police Chief Delbert Conrad met with the board to discuss ways of controlling the problem. Lack of publicity was a major factor, they felt. Ways of handling the searches and conduct of students after calls were received were also discussed but the board took no final action on any policy on the matter. Cadillac High School Principal John Laurent, who has been an administrator in a Grand Rapids high school, said the policy in that metropolitan area was to notify law and fire officials but to leave students in the classrooms while a cursory search was made. Mrs. Lyle Reddy, who sparked the invitation for the joint meeting, said she had changed her attitude since an original letter which advocated evacuating the threatened building while a search was made. Mrs. Reddy said she now felt it wise to follow the plan outlined by Laurent which is similar to a plan in practice in Flint schools where she had discussed the problem over the weekend with law officials. Lt. Linn pointed out that, when a call comes to the school or police agencies, it cannot be ignored. Searches have taken up to 35 minutes, Laurent said. Linn said, “If we knew what we were looking for, a thorough search could take as much as two full days.”
May 9, 1997
The Linden St. Journal will be reprinted as intended, but without controversial headlines and stories. Off-color language and a misconstrued headline prompted Cadillac High School principal David Williams to destroy copies late last month of the school’s newspaper. Williams had accompanied the CHS band to a competition in Florida and did not see the paper before it was printed. Williams said his intention has always been to reprint the paper. The newspaper’s advisor, English teacher Bruce Loper, said “the word crap was censored out of the paper, a computer article was removed from the editorial page, and an editorial was written to replace that.” One headline, on the Entertainment page, read, “You Can Call It Crap, But I Like It.” In the new edition, “crap” is covered with the word “censored.” The article deals with electronic music. A second concern involved implications of the word “scandal” in the headline of an editorial titled, “Do You Smell A Scandal? I Do!” The editorial discussed computer costs at Cooley Alternative School. LSJ staff chose to replace that editorial with one that discusses student anger over censorship of the April edition.
