June 10, 1970
"Who Will Answer?" Rev. William Allinder asked Cadillac High School seniors Sunday night during baccalaureate services in the school auditorium. "Who are you? What do you want to become? What price are you willing pay?" were three challenges put to the seniors by the speaker. "Be yourself. This is God's gift to you, God's answer to you, God's challenge to you," he added. Goals and aspirations should be set beyond one's reach, Rev. Allinder advised. Rev. James Spruce presided at the services which opened with the processional "Pomp and Circumstance," played on three pianos as members of the graduating class marched into the auditorium. Grinning shyly as they tried to find the cadence for the somber, hesitation step in this, their first "public appearance" in cap and gown, the 238 seniors filled the center section of the seating arrangement. Members of their families and friends filled the balance of the floor seating and bleachers. Miss Doris Kardell, for many years secretary to the superintendent now retired, was accompanist at the organ for three hymns sung by the congregation. The Cadillac Senior High School choir, accompanied by Roger Blaugh, sang "The Lord's Prayer" and Rev. John Tamulis offered the baccalaureate prayer and benediction. Pianists for the processional and recessional were Nancy Walker, Joyce Neihardt and Sheryl Economan.
June 10, 1995
The Missaukee County Sheriff's Department still has no leads in its search for a man who disappeared Monday near Falmouth. Several people have reported the 40-year-old man walking east of Falmouth early Monday morning, Missaukee County Sheriff Jim Bosscher said. He still has not been located. The department began its search early Monday morning after the man's home was found burned. Police went to the home, on Moorestown Road near Manton, after his vehicle was abandoned in the NBD Bank parking lot in Falmouth. The keys, an empty gun case and the man's wallet were in it. He lived alone and no bodies were found in the debris, Bosscher said earlier this week. The man has been entered into the police computer systems as a voluntary missing person. Foul play is not suspected but nothing has been ruled out, Bosscher said.
